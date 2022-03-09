The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Round of 16 draws have been made, with some epic ties set up.
West Ham United and Leicester City are the two remaining Premier League teams in these competitions, and both have been handed tricky encounters in the last 16.
The Hammers face six-time Europa League winners Sevilla in the last 16, while Leicester City will meet French side Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.
Elsewhere in the Europa League last 16 Barcelona face Galatasaray, while Glasgow Rangers face Red Star Belgrade, Atalanta meet Bayer Leverkusen plus Porto vs Lyon and Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be tasty games.
Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds and more.
How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League
Date: Knockout round – Mar. 9/10 and Mar. 17
How to watch: Paramount+
Europa League Round of 16 schedule
First legs
Porto 0-1 Lyon — Wednesday
Real Betis 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt — Wednesday
Sevilla vs West Ham — 12:45pm ET Thursday
Barcelona vs Galatasaray — 3pm ET Thursday
Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade — 3pm ET Thursday
Braga vs Monaco — 3pm ET Thursday
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen — 3pm ET Thursday
RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow — canceled
Second legs — March 17
Lyon vs Porto
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis
West Ham vs Sevilla
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Red Star vs Rangers
Monaco vs Braga
Bayer Leverkusen vs Atalanta
RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow — canceled
Europa Conference League Round of 16 schedule
First legs — Thursday
PSV Eindhoven vs Copenhagen — 12:45pm ET
Partizan Belgrade vs Feyenoord — 12:45pm ET
Vitesse Arnhem vs Roma — 12:45pm ET
PAOK vs Gent — 12:45pm ET
Bodo/Glimt vs AZ Alkmaar — 3pm ET
Leicester City vs Rennes — 3pm ET
Slavia Prague vs LASK — 3pm ET
Marseille vs Basel — 3pm ET
Second legs — March 17
AZ vs Bodo/Glimt — 1:45pm ET
Rennes vs Leicester City — 1:45pm ET
Copenhagen vs PSV — 1:45pm ET
Basel vs Marseille — 1:45pm ET
Roma vs Vitesse — 4pm ET
LASK vs Slavia Prague — 4pm ET
Gent vs PAOK — 4pm ET
Feyenoord vs Partizan — 4pm ET
Europa League odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
