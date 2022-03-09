Norwich vs Chelsea live: How to watch, stream link, team news, more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT forwards clash when their near-polar opposite Premier League clubs meet in a midweek match, as Chelsea looks to firm up its top four credentials while Norwich City aims to escape the bottom three (2:30pm ET Thursday online via Peacock Premium)

Both Norwich forward Josh Sargent and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic are in decent form, but both of their clubs are short of their season goals heading into Thursday’s match at Carrow Road.

WATCH NORWICH CITY vs CHELSEA STREAM LIVE

Sargent, 22, has two goals and two assists in his last five outings for the Canaries, who are languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table, while the 23-year-old Pulisic has been starting regularly for Chelsea and had a goal and an assist against Burnley at the weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Norwich vs Chelsea.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup options

Ozan Kabak could return from a shoulder injury but Adam Idah (knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (lower back) remain out.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Cesar Azpilicueta could make his return from injury and Marcos Alonso could also return from COVID-19. Callum Hudson-Odoi’s achilles troubles are close to subsiding, but Ben Chilwell’s knee injury keeps him away from the Blues for sure.

How to watch Norwich vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET Thursday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

