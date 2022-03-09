Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our latest player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars are clicking through the gears as we enter the final few months of the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Stars from Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea dominate the upper echelons of our list, as plenty of superstars are really finding their best form.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and a few upsets, this is proving to be one heck of a season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 25

1. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Up 3

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry

3. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – New entry

4. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 9

5. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – New entry

6. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 5

7. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) – Up 10

8. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Even

9. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham) – New entry

10. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – New entry

11. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – Down 9

12. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) – Down 7

13. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry

14. Fabinho (Liverpool) – Down 7

15. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – Down 6

16. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – New entry

17. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – New entry

18. Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – New entry

19. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – New entry

20. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) – New entry

Follow @JPW_NBCSports