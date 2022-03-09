Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and Sir Alex Ferguson is center stage.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 10, as below we focus on Sir Alex Ferguson and his emotional farewell after a truly incredible coaching career.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 10 – Sir Alex Ferguson calls time on legendary coaching career

Sir Alex Ferguson is the greatest British manager of all time. And probably the greatest football manager of all time.

It really is as simple as that.

In his 26-year stint in charge of Manchester United the Scotsman won 13 Premier League titles in his haul of 38 major trophies and transformed the Red Devils into a juggernaut on and off the pitch.

Sir Alex Ferguson is a true legend of the game and in his final season as a manager in 2012-13, he delivered yet another Premier League title. Since he retired in 2013, Manchester United have failed to win another Premier League trophy.

The way he inspired players, fans and other coaches alike is unrivalled and as well as being a father figure to many, he also wasn’t afraid to tell people how it was. The infamous ‘hairdryer’ was always at the ready…

From the statue and stand named after him at Old Trafford to the many accolades bestowed on him in recent years, Sir Alex Ferguson will always be a giant of the game. His near three decade stay at Manchester United from 1986 to 2013 will go down as the greatest period for any club in football history.

Top 30 list

30: Dennis Bergkamp’s brilliant hat trick

29: Newcastle’s amazing comeback from 4-0 down

28: Heung-min Son’s stunning solo goal

27: Thierry Henry’s incredible volley v. Man United

26: Late drama in epic Manchester derby

25: Olivier Giroud scores sensational scorpion kick goal

24: Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira clash in tunnel

23: West Brom’s epic ‘Great Escape’ from relegation

22: Paolo Di Canio’s stunning scissor volley

21: Blackburn Rovers win title on final day

20: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free kick

19: Kevin Keegan’s infamous rant

18: Chelsea win first-ever PL title, first league title in 50 years

17: David Beckham scores amazing goal from halfway line

16: Heart-wrenching Steven Gerrard slip costs Liverpool title

15: Manchester United, Arsenal clash in ‘Battle of the Buffet’

14: Wayne Rooney, 16, scores amazing goal: ‘Remember the name’

13: Eric Cantona scores incredible chip, then delivers iconic celebration

12: Sheikh Mansour buys Manchester City, as new era arrives

11: Alan Shearer breaks Newcastle’s all-time scoring record

10: Sir Alex Ferguson bids farewell, calls time on legendary coaching career

Follow @JPW_NBCSports