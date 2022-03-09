Southampton vs Newcastle promises to be an intriguing game at St Mary’s on Thursday (watch live, 2:30pm ET on Peacock Premium ) as a rivalry has developed between these two teams in recent months. STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v NEWCASTLE

Ralph Hasenhuttl publicly called out Newcastle for getting the original meeting at St Mary’s postponed on January 2, as Newcastle had injuries and COVID-19 cases which depleted their squad. Hasenhuttl was outspoken about some teams seeming to take advantage of a loophole in the Premier League rules so they could get games called off as injuries, not COVID-19 cases, piled up. Those rules have since changed, but Hasenhuttl also wanted players who were signed since the original game was postponed not to be able to play in the rearranged game. That would mean Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Bruno Guimares and Chris Wood all being unavailable for this game.

Given all of that, there has been plenty of animosity building between fans of both clubs over those comments. Moving onto the play on the pitch, Southampton have been in superb form in recent months (which has pushed them up to ninth in the table) but were hammered 4-0 at Aston Villa at the weekend. Hasenhuttl will be hoping that was just a blip and they can get back on track in back-to-back home games against Newcastle and Watford this week.

As for Newcastle, well, they continue to surge up the table and away from the relegation battle. Eddie Howe’s side beat Brighton last time out and they are unbeaten in eight games, winning five of their last six, as they are looking to push for an unlikely top 10 finish. Seriously. Howe has had some injury issues to deal with in recent weeks but even without Allan Saint-Maximin and Kieran Trippier the Magpies have looked dangerous in attack and more solid in defense. They look set to push well clear of the bottom three in the final months of the season and there will be a little extra spice to this game given Hasenhuttl’s comments.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Newcastle.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Lyanco and Alex McCarthy remain out injured, while Nathan Tella is working his way back to full fitness. Mohammed Salisu is Southampton’s main injury concern as he missed the defeat at Villa at the weekend and he was badly missed.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

Issac Hayden, Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier and Jamal Lewis all remain out, while there are doubts over Matt Ritchie and in-form winger Ryan Fraser. Howe has suggested he may rotate his lineup for this clash.

How to watch Southampton vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Thursday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

