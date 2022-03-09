Wolves vs Watford live: How to watch, stream link, team news, more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Suddenly on a three-match losing streak, all against London clubs, Wolves hope the tonic is in welcoming a struggling opponent from 20 miles outside the English capital when Watford hits the Molineux (2:30pm ET Thursday online via Peacock Premium).

Wolves fell 2-1 at Arsenal, 1-0 at West Ham, and 2-0 vs Palace, but will expect better when Watford visits town. The Hornets have lost two-of-three, to Palace and Arsenal, sandwiched around a nil-nil draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

WATCH WATFORD vs WOLVES STREAM LIVE

Watford will hope that United draw is a precursor to a better away result come Thursday. The Hornets are three points outside the bottom three with 11 matches left to play and most of the teams they chase have matches-in-hand.

Wolves cannot afford to drop points in matches like this one, five points back of the top seven with less than a dozen matches to go in their season. They beat Watford 2-0 at Vicarage Road on Sept. 11 and will eye a season sweep in order to renew their hopes of a return to European competition after a year away.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Watford.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Nelson Semedo (thigh) is out until at least April, while Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring) has an outside shot to return Thursday.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup options

Joshua King is a long shot to return from his thigh injury, while Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas Nkoulou, and Jeremy Ngakia will all miss the match with their thigh ailments.

How to watch Wolves vs Watford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET Thursday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola