Bruno Guimaraes scored his first goal for Newcastle in style, as the Brazilian midfielder flicked home superbly at Southampton.

The $55 million January signing has found minutes hard to come by since he arrived at Newcastle but he is now up to speed and he showed it at St Mary’s.

With the score locked at 1-1 early in the second half, a corner was whipped in and Dan Burn nodded the ball down.

The a moment of magic arrived.

Brazilian flicks home stunner

Bruno Guimaraes was facing away from the goal and send a superb back-heeled flick into the net to send the away fans wild.

Click play on the video above to see the stunning finish, as Newcastle’s January signings continue to make a huge impact and their fine form under Eddie Howe continues.

All of a sudden Newcastle look set for a top 10 finish and their days of battling against relegation are well and truly over.

