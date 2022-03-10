Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The potential sale of Chelsea has been thrown into uncertainty, as owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government and his assets, including Chelsea Football Club, have been frozen.

Chelsea have been given a special license (which runs out on May 31, 2022) to continue to operate as a club but they will not be able to buy and sell players, hand out new contracts to current players and benefit financially through merchandise, new ticket sales and many other avenues.

The UK government may ‘vary, revoke or suspend’ this license at any time, so there is the potential for the license to change in order for Chelsea to be sold but it appears the UK government will take over that process.

As of right now, the sale of the club is on hold as Abramovich was said to be close to selling Chelsea in the coming days for a reported fee of over $3 billion, as he previously said net profits would be donated to victims of the war in Ukraine.

A report from the Daily Telegraph says that Chelsea can still be sold, but only if no proceeds from the sale go to Roman Abramovich.

The UK government released a list of sanctions against Roman Abramovich, and others, for his close association with Russian president Vladimir Putin. The UK state that “Roman Abramovich is a prominent Russian businessman and pro-Kremlin oligarch” and that he has “had a close relationship with Vladimir Putin for decades.”

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports understand that Chelsea and UK government officials will meet on Thursday.

What has the UK government said?

Here is the statement from the UK government specifically on how this will impact Chelsea.

“Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a license which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea. This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs.

“This license will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson added the following statement on the sanctions against Abramovich and other individuals.

“There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine,” Johnson said. “Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies.”

How will this impact Chelsea?

Under the special license issued for Chelsea to continue to operate, here are the main talking points, with more clarification to come:

Only season ticket holders can go to games at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea can’t sell tickets for away games

No player transfers allowed

No new contracts for current players allowed

No merchandise sales allowed

Only $26,300 can be spent on travel costs for any Chelsea team travelling for a game

Costs limited to hosting games at Stamford Bridge to $657,000 to cover security, catering and stewarding

