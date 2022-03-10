Europa League, Conference League last 16 live! Schedule, how to watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Round of 16 draws have been made, with some epic ties set up.

West Ham United and Leicester City are the two remaining Premier League teams in these competitions, and both have been handed tricky encounters in the last 16.

The Hammers face six-time Europa League winners Sevilla in the last 16, while Leicester City will meet French side Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

Elsewhere in the Europa League last 16 Barcelona face Galatasaray, while Glasgow Rangers face Red Star Belgrade, Atalanta meet Bayer Leverkusen plus Porto vs Lyon and Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be tasty games.

Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds and more.

How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League

Date: Knockout round – Mar. 9/10 and Mar. 17

How to watch: Paramount+

Europa League Round of 16 schedule

First legs

Porto 0-1 Lyon — Wednesday

Real Betis 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt — Wednesday

Sevilla vs West Ham — 12:45pm ET Thursday

Barcelona vs Galatasaray — 3pm ET Thursday

Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade — 3pm ET Thursday

Braga vs Monaco — 3pm ET Thursday

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen — 3pm ET Thursday

RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow — canceled

Second legs — March 17

Lyon vs Porto

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis

West Ham vs Sevilla

Galatasaray vs Barcelona

Red Star vs Rangers

Monaco vs Braga

Bayer Leverkusen vs Atalanta

RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow — canceled

Europa Conference League Round of 16 schedule

First legs — Thursday

PSV Eindhoven vs Copenhagen — 12:45pm ET

Partizan Belgrade vs Feyenoord — 12:45pm ET

Vitesse Arnhem vs Roma — 12:45pm ET

PAOK vs Gent — 12:45pm ET

Bodo/Glimt vs AZ Alkmaar — 3pm ET

Leicester City vs Rennes — 3pm ET

Slavia Prague vs LASK — 3pm ET

Marseille vs Basel — 3pm ET

Second legs — March 17

AZ vs Bodo/Glimt — 1:45pm ET

Rennes vs Leicester City — 1:45pm ET

Copenhagen vs PSV — 1:45pm ET

Basel vs Marseille — 1:45pm ET

Roma vs Vitesse — 4pm ET

LASK vs Slavia Prague — 4pm ET

Gent vs PAOK — 4pm ET

Feyenoord vs Partizan — 4pm ET

Europa League odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

