Leeds vs Aston Villa, live! How to watch, stream link, team news

Leeds vs Aston Villa is a massive game for the hosts at Elland Road on Thursday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on Peacock Premium ) as Jesse Marsch needs a huge win in his first home game in charge of Leeds. STREAM LIVE LEEDS v ASTON VILLA

Marsch lost his first game as a Premier League manager but the American was ‘very proud’ of what he saw from his side, as they dominated Leicester City but couldn’t put their chances away. Marsch has been tweaking Leeds’ style after he took over from Marcelo Bielsa and they were more solid and pragmatic against Leicester but still had plenty of creativity and spark in attack. Leeds had Patrick Bamford on the bench last week and his return would be huge as they’ve really missed a focal point and their leading goalscorer from last season. Given they’ve had six defeats in their last season, Leeds have been dragged closer to the relegation zone and this a game they really have to win as they look to build confidence ahead of a winnable run of games coming up.

As for Villa, they are heading in the opposite direction as Steven Gerrard’s side spanked Southampton 4-0 last time out and that sealed back-to-back wins. Philippe Coutinho was brilliant in his free role in a midfield diamond and that got the best out of Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins ahead of him. Villa are a very good away team and they will fancy their chances of picking holes in Leeds’ usually leaky defense. After their recent wins they are back in the conversation for a top 10 finish and Gerrard is building momentum ahead of his first full season in charge in 2022-23. Aston Villa drew 3-3 with Leeds when they played them a few weeks ago and this game promises to be just as entertaining.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Aston Villa.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Tyler Roberts is out for the season after he underwent surgery on a ruptured tendon in his hamstring. Diego Llorente is working his way back to full fitness and is on the bench. Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips are out. Patrick Bamford is available off the bench while Leo Fuhr Hjelde is ruled out.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

Lucas Digne and Ezri Konsa missed out against Southampton due to a positive COVID-19 test, while Marvelous Nakamba has a knee injury and is out. Youngster Carney Chukwuemeka could feature.

