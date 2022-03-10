Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT forwards clash when their near-polar opposite Premier League clubs meet in a midweek match, as Chelsea looks to firm up its top four credentials while Norwich City aims to escape the bottom three (2:30pm ET Thursday online via Peacock Premium)

Both Norwich forward Josh Sargent and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic are in decent form, but both of their clubs are short of their season goals heading into Thursday’s match at Carrow Road.

WATCH NORWICH CITY vs CHELSEA STREAM LIVE

Sargent, 22, has two goals and two assists in his last five outings for the Canaries, who are languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table, while the 23-year-old Pulisic has been starting regularly for Chelsea and had a goal and an assist against Burnley at the weekend.

Pulisic will not play Thursday despite hefty praise from Tuchel, possibly rested with Chelsea facing Newcastle on Sunday and Lille on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Norwich vs Chelsea.

How to watch Premier League in USA

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup

Ozan Kabak returns from a shoulder injury but Adam Idah (knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (lower back) remain out. Josh Sargent starts up top.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 ▪️ City in 3-5-2 formation

▪️ Aarons, Zimmermann, Kabak, Lees-Melou in

▪️ Byram, Gibson, Gilmour, Rashica out#NCFC | #NORCHE pic.twitter.com/uh0uSx4b6z — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) March 10, 2022

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

Cesar Azpilicueta makes his return from injury but Marcos Alonso is not back from COVID-19. Callum Hudson-Odoi’s achilles troubles continue, but Ben Chilwell’s knee injury keeps him away from the Blues for sure. Christian Pulisic is missing, reportedly due to illness.

How to watch Norwich vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET Thursday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

