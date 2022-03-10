Newcastle continued their incredible surge up the table as they beat Southampton at St Mary’s and pushed closer towards the top 10.

Stuart Armstrong gave Southampton the lead but Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes scored their first goals for Newcastle either side of half time to seal a superb comeback win for the Magpies.

Eddie Howe’s side have now won six of their last seven games and are unbeaten in nine, as they move on to 31 points for the season. After two-straight defeats Southampton remain on 35 points and this was just their second defeat at home all season.

Southampton vs Newcastle final score, stats

Southampton 1-2 Newcastle

Goals scored: Armstrong 25′, Wood 32′, Guimaraes 52′

Shots: Southampton 14, Newcastle 8

Shots on target: Southampton 5, Newcastle 4

Possession: Southampton 69, Newcastle 31

Three things we learned from Southampton vs Newcastle

1. Gutsy Magpies on fire: Two teams are unbeaten in the Premier League in 2022: Liverpool and Newcastle. What a run Eddie Howe’s side are on and this display summed up their progress under Howe. They dug deep when they were under pressure, were clinical when a few big chances arrived and then looked more organized and able to shut down space when they needed to late on. This was an all-action display and they bullied a usually ultra-physical Southampton side. Newcastle are in the conversation for a top 10 finish.

2. Saints running out of steam: They didn’t play poorly but they just lacked a cutting edge. Southampton took the lead and looked like they were going to kick on, but Newcastle’s two goals either side of half time came at terrible points of the games for the Saints. They were probably deserving of a point as Dubravka’s heroics kept them at bay, but this was a display where they had plenty of the ball but did very little with it as the usual punch and zip was missing from their display. They are much better against teams who don’t sit deep.

3. New signings make big difference: Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was not happy when Newcastle postponed this game in January 2 due to a depleted squad amid plenty of cancellations around the then COVID-19 rules, and he argued that Newcastle shouldn’t be allowed to play their January signings in this game. He wishes they didn’t. Wood scored the first. Then Dan Burn and Guimaraes combined to score the second as Matt Targett was also excellent at left back. Newcastle’s shrewd January signings are making all the difference in their big end of season surge.

Man of the Match: Martin Dubravka – Made two brilliant saves late on to deny Salisu and Armstrong, as Newcastle’s goalkeeper was everywhere.

Saints, Magpies head in level

Southampton had the first real chance as Che Adams was played in and found Armando Broja, but the young forward saw his shot deflected over.

That chance sparked Southampton into life, as Kyle Walker-Peters’ cross to the back post was nodded down and Stuart Armstrong headed home to give the hosts the lead.

But not long after Wood equalized before half time, as Jonjo Shelvey whipped in a delicious cross and the New Zealand striker headed home his first Newcastle goal.

Southampton almost regained the lead before half time as Che Adams hammered a shot off the crossbar and out. At the other end Joe Willock headed just over.

Moment of magic from Bruno wins it

In the second half Saints had plenty of the ball but it was Josh Murphy had a shot deflected over and from that corner Newcastle took the lead.

The ball was knocked down by Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes flicked home brilliantly to make it 2-1. Soon after Newcastle should have been 3-1 up as they launched a splendid counter but they couldn’t finish on multiple occasions.

Late on Southampton pushed hard for an equalizer as Tino Livramento’s cross was pushed over by Martin Dubravka and the Newcastle goalkeeper saved Mohammed Salisu’s header from the resulting corner.

Dubravka again denied Salisu’s header late on with a fine stop as Newcastle somehow scrambled away the rebound, and Dubravka then denied Armstrong in stoppage time as Newcastle held on for a huge win.

