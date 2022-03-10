Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed the sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government and how that will impact the Blues moving forward.

Abramovich has been heavily sanctioned by the UK for his ties to Russia’s president Vladimir Putin and had all of his assets in the UK, including Chelsea Football Club, frozen.

That means that Chelsea are unable to buy and sell players, offer current players new contracts, they can no longer sell merchandise and they have been granted a temporary license to continue to play games until May 31, 2022. There is so much uncertainty around the west London club as sponsors are already suspending deals and the potential sale of the club is up in the air.

With Chelsea releasing a statement confirming that they are to have a meeting with the UK government about easing some of the restrictions placed on them, here was what Thomas Tuchel had to say about the latest development as he spoke ahead of the Blues’ trip to Norwich City.

Tuchel remains focused as Chelsea hit hard by sanctions

“Actually, I’m not sure I am concerned but I am aware of it. It changes almost every day. I am still happy to be here and still happy to be manager of a strong team. I know there is a lot of noise around,” Tuchel said.

“I don’t have another answer for you. Relief would mean we struggle with all the information and news out there. It is a big change from yesterday to today. At the moment it seems on the football side it is almost protected. I feel privileged to have the chance to be involved in games, coaching and football that I love.”

With pressure mounting on Tuchel and his players to keep performing on the pitch while Chelsea descends into chaos off it, there are sure to be plenty of twists and turns ahead for the Blues and their star manager and players.

