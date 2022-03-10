Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wolves snapped out of their slump in a big way, riding a three-goal first half-hour to a 4-0 win over Watford at the Molineux on Thursday.

Raul Jimenez scored and set up Daniel Podence, those goals sandwiched around a Cucho Hernandez own goal to give the match its 3-0 score line at halftime, with Ruben Neves scoring a sensational goal to complete the goals in the 85th.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Wolves move 8th with 43 points, two back of seventh and five off the top-four pace. Chiquinho and Hwane-hee Chang registered assists in the win.

Watford’s 19 points are three points off safety, with the next two teams ahead of them holding matches-in-hand.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Arsenal vs Leicester: Score, updates, how to watch, live stream link Wolves vs Watford live: How to watch, stream link, team news, more Norwich vs Chelsea live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

Wolves vs Watford final score, stats

Wolves 4, Watford 0

Goals scored: Jimenez (13′), Hernandez o.g. (18′), Podence (21′), Neves (85′)

Shots: Wolves 9, Watford 9

Shots on target: Wolves 4, Watford 0

Possession: Wolves 67, Watford 33

Three things we learned

1. Wolves pour forward: Watford’s defense is never going to be mistaken for a good one, but Wolves will feel due for a three-goal game following three-straight losses in which they scored just one total goal. Wolves hadn’t scored thrice since a January 15 with over Saints, and Raul Jimenez especially deserves his goal and assist.

2. Watford poor at the back, quiet up top: Say what you will about Watford’s latest load of conceded goals but the Hornets didn’t look likely to score one, let alone three or four. Ismaila Sarr’s absence screams from the void in every game and Watford did not manage to put a single shot on Jose Sa. Dreadful.

3. Ruben Neves’ a special sort: He’s a hard man and a great passer who loves an audacious goal, but his cushioned curling chip to finish the scoring showed the complete nature of this player.

Man of the Match: Raul Jimenez — Goals have been an issue for Wolves but Jimenez is now at six to go with four assists in PL play, an easy MOTM.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Jimenez finds his way

Raul Jimenez has been a handful for defenses this season but the big goal numbers haven’t arrived for the Mexican in his first season after a scary head injury.

The 30-year-old didn’t get all of his opening goal, but the placement was nearly perfect. He’d later get credited with the assist on Daniel Podence’s goal.

Follow @NicholasMendola