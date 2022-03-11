Brentford vs Burnley is a huge battle at the bottom of the table in west London on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as the Bees and Clarets clash in a relegation six-pointer. STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD v BURNLEY

The Bees bagged a big win at Norwich City last time out to ease their relegation fears, as Christian Eriksen whipped in some brilliant deliveries and looked superb in his first start since his cardiac arrest last summer. Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo looked sharp and Brentford looked back to their best. Thomas Frank’s side have had a rough few months with injuries, luck and everything else in-between but they’re finally starting to regain their early-season form. With some very winnable games coming up, they will now hope to kick on and pull themselves up into midtable.

Burnley have regressed a little in recent weeks. Sean Dyche’s men lost just two of their eight games throughout January and February, but they have lost two-straight to kick off March and after they were hammered by Chelsea last time out the remain in the relegation zone. They are still within touching distance of Everton, Leeds and Brentford and that is what makes this game so pivotal in their season. Wout Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet hold the key to their survival hopes and if they can stay solid at the back, they will be battling for survival until the very end. Burnley do have games in-hand over Leeds and Brentford, but they have to win games like this against direct relegation rivals if they’re going to stay in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Burnley.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Josh Dasilva is suspended after his red card against Newcastle, while Tarique Fosu and Julian Jeanvier remain out with injuries. Christian Norgaard is a doubt after having a knock.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup options

Erik Pieters and Johann Berg Gudmundsson remain out injured, while Dale Stephens and Matej Vydra are working their way back to full fitness. Ben Mee should return after his recent knee injury.

How to watch Brentford vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

