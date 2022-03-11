Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton vs Wolves promises to be an intriguing clash at Goodison Park on Sunday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium ) as both teams need a win in their respective battles. STREAM LIVE EVERTON v WOLVES

The Toffees are tumbling towards the relegation zone as Frank Lampard has lost four of his first five Premier League games in charge of Everton and they sit just above the drop zone. Everton were hammered 5-0 at Tottenham last time out as defensive mistakes are costing them dear. They have quality throughout their team but Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin aren’t firing on all cylinders and Everton are getting overrun in midfield. All of that adds up to a pretty desperate situation as the only positive is that Everton have games in-hand over their relegation rivals. They have never been relegated from the Premier League but this talented squad is seriously lacking confidence after a run of one win in their last 10 games.

As for Wolves, well, their back on track after a bit of a wobble and are pushing for European qualification. Three-straight defeats for Bruno Lage’s side saw them drop down the table and that all but ended their unlikely bid for a top four finish. That said, they smashed Watford 4-0 in midweek and will be going into this game with plenty of confidence and their attacking stars finally had a breakout game. Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto, Hwang Hee-chan and Raul Jimenez are likely to cause Everton’s shaky defense plenty of problems.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Wolves

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Yerry Mina and Tom Davies are definitely out, while Demarai Gray and Ben Godfrey are fit to return which is a big boost for Lampard. Fabian Delph is working his way back to fitness too.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Nelson Semedo and Ki-Jana Hoever are Wolves’ only two injury concerns, as both full backs will be missing due to thigh injuries.

How to watch Everton vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @JPW_NBCSports