Leeds vs Norwich: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start time

Leeds vs Norwich: Jesse Marsch can accept nothing short of his first Premier League victory when the Whites host the Canaries at Elland Road on Sunday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Marsch debuted just one week ago, and the returns felt hugely positive at the time, as Leeds suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Leicester City. They followed that up, however, with a 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa in Marsch’s home debut on Thursday, a game which saw Leeds take just four shots over 90 minutes, despite trailing by at least one goal from the 22nd minute onward. Now just two points and two places above the relegation zone (have played two and three games more than Burnley in 18th and Everton in 17th, respectively), virtually every last one of their 10 remaining games will take on the feel of a must-win, but none more so than against the side currently bottom of the Premier League table, at home, on Sunday.

As for Norwich, it is truly now or never for Dean Smith and Co., with a five-point gap between themselves and safety, though they, too, have played three more games than Everton in 17th, making the difficult climb that much steeper. Having lost 11 of their last 14 Premier League fixtures (2W-1D-11L), Norwich might need to win as many as six of their final 10 games to stay up.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Norwich this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Junior Firpo (knee), Tyler Roberts (thigh), Leo Hjelde (knee)

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Sam Byram (undisclosed) | OUT: Billy Gilmour (loan – parent club) Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)

