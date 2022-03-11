Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 29 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons will always be listed as questionable until they make their return to action.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Marvelous Nakamba (knee)

Brentford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kristoffer Ajer (undisclosed) | OUT: Josh Dasilva (suspension), Julian Jeanvier (knee), Tarique Fosu (hamstring)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Sarmiento (thigh), Enock Mwepu (thigh) | OUT: Adam Webster (groin)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dale Stephens (thigh) | OUT: Ben Mee (calf), Erik Pieters (knee), Matej Vydra (hernia), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (illness), Cesar Azpilicueta (knock), Marcos Alonso COVID-19), Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles) | OUT: Reece James (leg), Ben Chilwell (knee)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joel Ward (groin) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (hamstring), James McArthur (knock)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Michael Keane (illness), Demarai Gray (illness), Fabian Delph (thigh) | OUT: Yerry Mina (thigh), Tom Davies (thigh)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Junior Firpo (knee), Tyler Roberts (thigh), Leo Hjelde (knee)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Wesley Fofana (illness), Ricardo Pereira (thigh) | OUT: Jamie Vardy (knee), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Jonny Evans (thigh)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahima Konate (knock)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joao Cancelo (illness), Zack Steffen (back), Nathan Ake (knock), Cole Palmer (undisclosed) | OUT: Ruben Dias (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Luke Shaw (COVID-19), Scott McTominay (calf) | OUT: Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (illness), Joelinton (groin), Bruno Guimaraes (thigh), Emil Krafth (thigh), Fabian Schar (groin) | OUT: Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf), Isaac Hayden (suspension), Jamal Lewis (groin)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sam Byram (undisclosed) | OUT: Billy Gilmour (loan – parent club) Adam Idah (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Tella (groin) | OUT: Alex McCarthy (thigh), Lyanco (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Oliver Skipp (groin), Japhet Tanganga (knee)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kiko Femenia (knock), Jeremy Ngakia (thigh), William Troost-Ekong (groin) | OUT: Ismaila Sarr (thigh), Nicolas Nkoulou (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Jarrod Bowen (calf), Vladimir Coufal (hernia), Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Andriy Yarmolenko (personal leave)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Nelson Semedo (hamstring), Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring)

