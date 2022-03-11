Premier League odds for Matchweek 29 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.
Below you will also find the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.
The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 29, with Manchester United vs Tottenham, Crystal Palace vs Manchester City and Arsenal vs Leicester City taking center stage.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.
PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Everton 0-2 Wolves
Arsenal 3-1 Leicester City
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Southampton 2-1 Watford
Brentford 1-1 Burnley
Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester City
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Manchester United 1-3 Tottenham
Leeds United 0-2 Norwich City
West Ham 2-2 Aston Villa
PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet
Matchweek 29
Saturday, March 12: (+500) Brighton vs Liverpool (-200). Draw: +333
Saturday, March 12: (+112) Brentford vs Burnley (+260). Draw: +215
Saturday, March 12: (+112) Manchester United vs Tottenham (+230). Draw: +245
Saturday, March 13: (-176) Southampton vs Watford (+450). Draw: +300
Saturday, March 13:(-176) Leeds United vs Norwich City (+425). Draw: +320
Saturday, March 13: (-334) Chelsea vs Newcastle (+900). Draw: +400
Saturday, March 13: (+125) West Ham vs Aston Villa (+215). Draw: +225
Sunday, March 13: (+125) Everton vs Wolves (+230). Draw: +215
Sunday, March 13: (-200) Arsenal vs Leicester City (+475). Draw: +333
Monday, March 14: (+850) Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (-334). Draw: +425