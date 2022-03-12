Arsenal vs Leicester: Score, updates, how to watch, live stream link

By Mar 12, 2022, 3:52 PM EST
0 Comments

Arsenal looks to tighten its hold on fourth-place on the Premier League table while damaging Leicester City’s faint hopes of qualifying for Europe through PL play when the two sides meet Sunday at the Emirates Stadium (watch live, 12:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners have won four-straight matches to move a point clear of fifth-place Manchester United, and Mikel Arteta’s men have played fewer games than the three clubs behind them.

WATCH ARSENAL vs LEICESTER CITY STREAM LIVE

Leicester, meanwhile, played Thursday in the Europa League and are counting on their matches-in-hand on the teams above them as they bid to rise from 12th in the PL table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Leicester.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League title race
Run-in: Premier League title race between Manchester City and Liverpool
Chelsea vs Newcastle
Chelsea vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start time
West Ham vs Aston Villa
West Ham vs Aston Villa: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start...

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Emile Smith-Rowe is set to miss out from COVID-19, while Takehiro Tomiyasu remains out with a lower leg injury.

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Wesley Fofana, fresh off signing a new contract, could finally return to the Leicester City lineup while Ryan Bertrand (knee), Jonny Evans (thigh), Jamie Vardy (knee), and Timothy Castagne (thigh) are out. Ricardo Pereira may return but is a long shot with a thigh injury.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Premier League

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Manchester United vs Tottenham: Ronaldo hat trick lifts Red Devils into 4th
Brentford vs Burnley
Brentford vs Burnley: Eriksen, Toney connect for 3 priceless points
Brighton vs Liverpool final score
Brighton vs Liverpool final score: Title-chasing Reds grab eighth-straight...