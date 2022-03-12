BRIGHTON — Liverpool eased to a 2-0 win at Brighton to move just three points off Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Luis Diaz scored in the first half and Mohamed Salah slammed home a penalty kick in the second half, as Brighton suffered a fifth-straight defeat in the Premier League and remain on 33 points.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have now won eight games in a row in the Premier League and move on to 66 points for the season, three points behind Man City having played the same number of games. City play next on Monday at Crystal Palace and the pressure is back on them.

Brighton vs Liverpool final score, stats

Brighton 0-2 Liverpool

Goals scored: Diaz 19′, Salah 61′

Shots: Brighton 8, Liverpool 18

Shots on target: Brighton 3, Liverpool 9

Possession: Brighton 52, Liverpool 48

Three things we learned from Brighton vs Liverpool

1. Diaz a perfect fit for Klopp, Liverpool: The Colombian winger has been sensational since he arrive from FC Porto in January and he’s slotted in seamlessly at Liverpool. He is a proper Klopp player. Diaz was brave to put Liverpool ahead, worked back defensively all game long and combined so well with Mane and Salah. It looks like he’s played for Liverpool for years. Late on he couldn’t quite play in his teammates after two counters but his pace, relentless running and quality on the ball have all the hallmarks of a Klopp and Liverpool star.

2. No cutting edge for Brighton in attack: They started both halves well but missed some great opportunities after being good on the ball. That is Brighton in a nutshell. Graham Potter’s side are in a slump and have now lost five games on the trot, scoring just once in that horrendous run which has seen them drop from ninth to 13th in the Premier League table. They can still rally to make this season a success with a top 10 finish, but their lack of cutting edge and confidence in the final third remains their Achilles heel.

3. Liverpool doing just enough: This was not vintage Liverpool but just like the win against West Ham last weekend, they did enough to keep their title bid well on track. Klopp will want better performances but after a tough outing in the Champions League against Inter Milan, this game at Brighton felt like a potential banana skin. It wasn’t and that was because Liverpool were solid, reliable and got the job done. They are aiming to stay within three points of Man City before their big title showdown in April.

Man of the Match: Luis Diaz – Brave goal, worked back tirelessly on the left and absolutely ran the show. What a signing.

Seagulls soar early

Brighton started really well as Neal Maupay headed Tariq Lamptey’s cross over and then flashed a shot inches wide as Liverpool struggled to find their rhythm.

When they did, Mohamed Salah’s cross found Sadio Mane at the near post but his flicked effort was tipped wide by Robert Sanchez.

Brave Diaz puts Reds ahead

Luis Diaz then Liverpool 1-0 up, as he bravely flicked the ball past Robert Sanchez after an outstanding ball from Joel Matip.

Diaz received treatment after the wild challenge from Brighton’s goalkeeper Sanchez saw the Colombia winger clattered into, but Diaz carried on and a VAR check decided to not punish Sanchez further.

Buoyed by that opener, Liverpool settled down and Andy Robertson smashed the ball over from a tight angle and Mohamed Salah was denied by Sanchez after he raced clear on a Liverpool counter.

Trossard misses, Salah finishes things off

Right at the start of the second half Brighton should have been level as Neal Maupay bullied his way through the Liverpool defense and set up Leandro Trossard.

However, the Belgian blazed his shot over as a huge chance came and went.

At the other end Salah’s deflected shot looped up into the air and hit the crossbar, then Mane couldn’t convert the rebound. Salah then scuffed a shot wide after a fine break led by the excellent Diaz, and soon Liverpool were 2-0 up.

Naby Keita’s shot was blocked by the arm of Yves Bissouma and Mike Dean awarded a penalty kick. Salah slammed the spot kick home to make it 2-0.

Late on Brighton went close to reducing the score as Alisson denied Danny Welbeck, as Liverpool won with ease.

