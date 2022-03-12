BRIGHTON — Brighton vs Liverpool is an intriguing game at the Amex on Saturday (watch live, 7:30am ET on Peacock Premium) as the Seagulls aim to get back on track but face the red-hot Reds.
The Seagulls have not been soaring in recent weeks as they’ve lost four-straight games and have dropped from ninth in the table to 13th. Graham Potter’s side continue to play lovely stuff but they are now lacking that cutting edge in the final third and they’ve scored just once in their last four outings. They lost at Newcastle last time out but it was an improved display from the South Coast club. After such a fine start to the season, Potter will want his side to regroup and finish strong as they aim for a first-ever top 10 finish in the Premier League. Brighton did stun Liverpool earlier this season as they were 2-0 down at Anfield but rallied back in the second half to draw 2-2.
Liverpool are flying right now and have won seven on the trot in the Premier League to drag themselves into the title race, as well as winning the League Cup and reaching the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup quarterfinals. Jurgen Klopp has very few injuries and his squad is deep and fired up, with Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota being rotated expertly up top. Defensively Liverpool looked a little shaky in their narrow home win against West Ham last week and after their home defeat to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League in midweek (they went through 2-1 on aggregate), Klopp will want to see his side cut out sloppy defensive mistakes. If they want to maintain their title hopes, they really can’t afford any slip ups before they face Manchester City in early April. Ahead of this trip to Brighton, Klopp gave an intriguing update on Salah’s contract situation and suggested that Liverpool have offered all they can to the Egyptian superstar and he must now make his decision.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Liverpool.
Brighton vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at the Amex Stadium
FULL TIME: Brighton 0-2 Liverpool – A routine win for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are cruising through games. Despite that, Brighton had a few big chances in the second half. Still, that was pretty easy for the Reds as they clinched an eighth-straight win.
SAVE! Great stop from Alisson to deny Welbeck. Fair play to Brighton, they haven’t given up. But this game is done. At the other end Luis Diaz races clear but Sanchez denies him as he looked to set up Jota.
Amid all of that, Mohamed Salah is subbed off. Looked like he hurt his calf after scoring the penalty/celebrating behind the goal.
Alisson wanders out of his box and has both feet clearly out of the box with the ball in his hands, but the officials didn’t spot it. Safe to sand the home fans here at Brighton didn’t take kindly to that decision…
GOALLL! Liverpool 2-0 up. Naby Keita’s shot blocked by the arm of Yves Bissouma and Mike Dean awards a penalty kick. Salah slams the spot kick home to make it 2-0. Brighton fan’s not happy here at the Amex, but that was a clear handball.
CLOSE! Mohamed Salah’s deflected shot loops up into the air and hits the crossbar. Mane can’t convert the rebound. Salah then scuffs a shot wide after a fine break led by the excellent Luis Diaz. Liverpool warming up in the second half now.
Adam Lallana, on as a half time sub for Brighton, went down with an injury in the 49th minute. Lallana is going to have to come off after just 4 minutes on the pitch. Pascal Gross comes on for him. Jurgen Klopp shakes Lallana’s hand as he comes off. So disappointing for the former Liverpool player.
WHAT A CHANCE! Right at the start of the second half Brighton should be level. Maupay bundles his way through and three Brighton attackers are there for him to pass to. He finds Trossard who is 12 yards out, but he smashes his shot over. What a massive opportunity. Sloppy defensively from Liverpool. Had it gone in, looks like VAR may have looked at it for a potential handball. Anyway, much better from Brighton.
HALF TIME: Brighton 0-1 Liverpool – The hosts started well but Liverpool have worked their way into the game and showed their class. Luis Diaz’s brave goal is the difference between the two teams. Liverpool haven’t been spectacular but they’re doing just enough.
Mohamed Salah races clear on the counter but tries to beat Robert Sanchez at his near post from a tight angle.
CHANCE! Mohamed Salah races clear on the counter but Yves Bissouma did just enough to put him off and Robert Sanchez saved his effort at the near post.
Everyone here at the Amex is still quite stunned that Robert Sanchez wasn’t sent off. Meanwhile, the Liverpool fans sing Mohamed Salah’s name loudly from the away end just after he smashes a decent effort over the bar from the edge of the box.
GOALLLLL! Luis Diaz puts Liverpool 1-0 up, as he bravely flicks past Robert Sanchez. What a ball from Joel Matip. Diaz received treatment after the wild challenge from Brighton’s goalkeeper Sanchez, who clattered into him. But Diaz is back up and the game is back underway. No red card for Sanchez after a VAR check. Hmmm. He is very lucky.
CLOSE! Brighton have started really well as Neal Maupay heads Tariq Lamptey’s cross over and then flashes a shot inches wide. However, Sadio Mane almost nipped in at the near post to convert Salah’s cross but Robert Sanchez tipped his effort wide. Open and entertaining start.
Stream live + analysis, videos & more on Brighton vs Liverpool here
Hello and welcome to the sunny South Coast of England! A lovely day for a game as spring is almost here in the UK.
Can Liverpool momentarily move just three points behind Manchester City in the title race? Or will Brighton put their recent poor form behind them and seal a shock win? There is hope rather than expectation in the air among the home fans here in Brighton. But you never know…
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup
Adam Webster remains out with a hip injury, while Jeremy Sarmiento is also out. Neal Maupay starts up top, with Trossard and Mac Allister supporting him from attacking midfield roles.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup
Roberto Firmino is on the bench after his recent groin injury, while Ibrahima Konate misses out after picking up a knock. Klopp starts Diaz, Salah and Mane in attack.
