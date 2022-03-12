Brighton vs Liverpool is an intriguing game at the Amex on Saturday (watch live, 7:30am ET on Peacock Premium ) as the Seagulls aim to get back on track but face the red-hot Reds. STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON v LIVERPOOL

The Seagulls have not been soaring in recent weeks as they’ve lost four-straight games and have dropped from ninth in the table to 13th. Graham Potter’s side continue to play lovely stuff but they are now lacking that cutting edge in the final third and they’ve scored just once in their last four outings. They lost at Newcastle last time out but it was an improved display from the South Coast club. After such a fine start to the season, Potter will want his side to regroup and finish strong as they aim for a first-ever top 10 finish in the Premier League. Brighton did stun Liverpool earlier this season as they were 2-0 down at Anfield but rallied back in the second half to draw 2-2.

Liverpool are flying right now and have won seven on the trot in the Premier League to drag themselves into the title race, as well as winning the League Cup and reaching the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup quarterfinals. Jurgen Klopp has very few injuries and his squad is deep and fired up, with Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota being rotated expertly up top. Defensively Liverpool looked a little shaky in their narrow home win against West Ham last week and after their home defeat to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League in midweek (they went through 2-1 on aggregate), Klopp will want to see his side cut out sloppy defensive mistakes. If they want to maintain their title hopes, they really can’t afford any slip ups before they face Manchester City in early April. Ahead of this trip to Brighton, Klopp gave an intriguing update on Salah’s contract situation and suggested that Liverpool have offered all they can to the Egyptian superstar and he must now make his decision.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Liverpool.

Brighton vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at the Amex Stadium

Hello and welcome to the sunny South Coast of England! A lovely day for a game as spring is almost here in the UK. Can Liverpool momentarily move just three points behind Manchester City in the title race? Or will Brighton put their recent poor form behind them and seal a shock win? There is hope rather than expectation in the air among the home fans here in Brighton. But you never know…

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup

Adam Webster remains out with a hip injury, while Jeremy Sarmiento is also out. Neal Maupay starts up top, with Trossard and Mac Allister supporting him from attacking midfield roles.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

Roberto Firmino is on the bench after his recent groin injury, while Ibrahima Konate misses out after picking up a knock. Klopp starts Diaz, Salah and Mane in attack.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴 Your Reds line-up to face @OfficialBHAFC 👊 #BHALIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 12, 2022

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

