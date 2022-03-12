Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea vs Newcastle: The Blues will try to remain focused on the field of play, as the club’s future is swiftly decided off the field, when they host the Magpies at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Sunday’s game will mark Chelsea’s first home game since owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government. Since the Russian oligarch began the process of relinquishing control of the club, all the Blues have done is win three of four games in all competitions, with their lone defeat coming via an 11-round penalty shootout in the League Cup final. As the club’s finances are effectively frozen, budgets slashed and nothing but new uncertainty emerges from every day that passes, the players have remained steady-handed, focused only on what they can control, as they try to finish the job of finishing in the top-three of the Premier League for the first time in three years.

As for Newcastle, the 2021-22 season has never been better. Eddie Howe overcame some early struggles, the club’s new owners made a few key signings in January, and suddenly Newcastle are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games (6W-3D-0L). Victories over three mid-table sides — Aston Villa, Brighton and Southampton — proved they can do more than simply beat up on relegation fodder, after three of their previous four wins came against sides currently in the bottom-six.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Newcastle this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (illness), Cesar Azpilicueta (knock), Marcos Alonso COVID-19), Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles) | OUT: Reece James (leg), Ben Chilwell (knee)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (illness), Joelinton (groin), Bruno Guimaraes (thigh), Emil Krafth (thigh), Fabian Schar (groin) | OUT: Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf), Isaac Hayden (suspension), Jamal Lewis (groin)

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

