Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Cristiano Ronaldo goal from distance at a packed Old Trafford just hits different. It really does.

[ LIVE: Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham ]

Ronaldo, 37, picked up the ball 35 yards out, took two touches to steady himself and smashed home a beauty of a strike from distance, as Old Trafford erupted.

The Portuguese superstar has had to listen to plenty of criticism about his recent displays but he scored the 805th goal of his career in style.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Ronaldo has now scored 10 goals in the Premier League for Manchester United (16 in all competitions) and this was his best goal since he returned to the Premier League.

Click play on the above to watch a stunning Cristiano Ronaldo goal as the legend delivered a moment of magic.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports