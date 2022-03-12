Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Erling Haaland to Manchester City appears to have moved a step closer as the Norwegian sensation has reportedly decided to move to the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Reports from the Daily Mail and The Times say that Manchester City have already discussed personal terms with Haaland’s representatives in Monaco on Feb. 3 and a framework for a deal is in place.

It is reported that the overall value of the deal, including paying the $82 million release clause to sign Erling Haaland this summer, his wages and signing-on fee, would be close to $131 million.

Per the reports, Real Madrid are the only other team who are in the running to sign Haaland and The Times say that Man City have told the striker he can still move to Real in the future but he should sign for City this summer.

How likely is this to happen?

Haaland, 21, appears to be ready to move on from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

He has a very low release clause (for a player of his quality) in his contract which means he can demand a high signing-on fee and huge wages. He has scored 80 goals in 79 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund and 149 goals in 190 games so far in his career.

Despite plenty of injury issues this season, Haaland remains a proper goal-machine.

Haaland’s recent comments about Dortmund not wanting him to leave and putting pressure on him showed that he is ready to move on and isn’t keen on extending his stay with the Bundesliga giants.

It is very likely Haaland moves this summer, and it now seems very likely he will fill the open slot Pep Guardiola’s side have at center forward.

Is this a good move?

If this move goes forward then it is pretty much the perfect move for everyone.

Haaland gets to finish off chances for a team who create so many each and every game, City get a clinical forward and this is the next logical step in his career.

Man City probably don’t need a central striker and they would still win most trophies but with Haaland up top, they would be favorites to win absolutely everything for the next five years, at least.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports