Run-in: The Premier League’s Europa League qualification picture

While several big names teams are engrossed in a top four battle, some will have to take solace In qualification for the Europa League while many upstarts aim to sneak into the top seven.

The likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham are battling it out to finish in the top four and Wolves have an outside chance but are more likely amongst a group of six teams hoping to slip into seventh at the expense of one of those first four.

Below we focus on the standings, fixtures and analyze the top four hopes for the teams in the hunt, and we will update this article each week between now and the end of the season.

Premier League run-in: Europa League battle – As it stands

4th: Manchester United – 50 points (29 games) GD +8

5th: Arsenal – 48 points (25 games) GD +12

6th: West Ham – 45 points (28 games) GD +11

7th: Tottenham – 45 points (27 games) GD +7

8th: Wolves – 43 points (28 games) GD +5

9th: Aston Villa — 36 points (27 games) GD +3

10th: Southampton — 35 points (28 games) GD -8

11th: Crystal Palace — 33 points (28 games) GD +1

12th: Leicester City — 33 points (25 games) GD -3

13th: Brighton and Hove Albion — 33 points (28 games) GD -8

Arsenal

The league’s momentum side for the top four, it would be difficult to imagine the Gunners slipping out of the top seven given current form and games in-hand. Arsenal has shown an ability to tighten up shop in one-goal games but also to put matches into the win column early in the 90.

Remaining games: Leicester (H), Aston Villa (A), Crystal Palace (A), Brighton (H), Southampton (A), Manchester United (H), West Ham (A), Leeds (H), Newcastle United (A), Everton (H). Date TBA: Tottenham (A), Chelsea (A), Liverpool (H)

Rating their chances: 35 percent (95 percent for UEL or UCL)

Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick’s side are struggling for confidence and have a pretty tough run-in too but they did beat Tottenham so maybe that will give them confidence as they still have Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea to come on the fixture list. Personalities are also an issue at United, where Rangnick has also found peculiar favorites in keeping Marcus Rashford from finding his stride. At this point, the UEL seems a given.

Remaining games: Liverpool (A), Leicester (H), Everton (A), Norwich (H), Arsenal (A), Brentford (H), Brighton (A), Chelsea (H), Crystal Palace (A)

Rating their chances: 30 percent (90 percent for UEL or UCL)

West Ham

The Hammers’ prolonged top-four run should again be lauded, but it would be a real surprise to see them discussing anything but another Europa League run the rest of the season. Do they need a big stumble from Spurs, Arsenal, and Man United, or are they the easy class of the “other” group and fit for seventh.

Remaining games: Aston Villa (H), Tottenham (A), Everton (H), Brentford (A), Burnley (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Norwich (A), Man City (H), Brighton (A)

Rating their chances: 20 percent (21 percent for UEL or UCL)

Tottenham

Antonio Conte has voiced his concern (many, many times) over the quality of the squad Spurs have, but the fixture list and star power in North London make them far more likely to surprise and take fourth than stumble all the way out of the top seven.

Remaining games: Brighton (A), West Ham (H), Newcastle (H), Aston Villa (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Leicester (H), Liverpool (A), Burnley (H), Norwich City (A). Date TBA: Arsenal (H)

Rating their chances: 30 percent (80 percent for UEL or UCL)

Wolves

Okay, so they still have a slim chance, but their form over the last week has pretty much ended their unlikely top four push. Bruno Lage’s side have run out of steam in attack and have lost three-straight games to Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace. They have a tough run-in and if they finish in the top seven they will be delighted with their season.

Remaining games: Everton (A), Leeds (H), Aston Villa (H), Newcastle (A), Manchester City (H), Burnley (A), Brighton (H), Chelsea (A), Norwich City (H), Liverpool (A)

Rating their chances: 15 percent

The field

Southampton has a “Why not us?” feel about them (5 percent) and Crystal Palace may not have the depth to sustain their efforts through May (5 percent), while Aston Villa will have a better manager than many believe should Steven Gerrard push them above the fray (4 percent). Leicester City, oddly enough, could just repeat the statement from above but throw in injury woes keeping them from better footing in this race… and the Foxes are getting healthy with Wesley Fofana nearing a return (7 percent). Brighton has the commitment and system to get here but probably not enough regular scorers to hold off the field (2 percent).