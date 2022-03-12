Southampton vs Watford should be an open, entertaining game at St Mary’s on Sunday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium ) as the Saints and Hornets aim to get back on track. STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v WATFORD

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton have lost back-to-back games and after a stunning start to 2022, they are looking a little jaded but are still in the battle to finish in the top 10. Their 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle on Thursday was just their second home defeat of the season and they hit the bar, came up against an inspired Martin Dubravka and the display wasn’t too bad. Southampton do struggle to play against teams who sit deep and counter and that is what they are going to come up against when they face Watford.

As for the Hornets, time is running out for Roy Hodgson to save them from relegation. They have 10 games to go and are only three points from safety but other teams around them have games in-hand. Watford have lost six of their eight games since Hodgson took over from Claudio Ranieri and although they have improved defensively, they’re making big errors and were punished ruthlessly in their 4-0 hammering at Wolves on Thursday. Emmanuel Dennis and Josh King remain their main hopes of getting out of trouble.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Watford.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Lyanco and Alex McCarthy remain out, while Nathan Tella is getting closer to a return. Hasenhuttl may well rotate his squad this weekend.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup options

Joao Pedro, Josh King and Kiko Femenia are all battling to be fit, while Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas Nkoulou are out.

