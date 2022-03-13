Arsenal vs Leicester final score: 3 things learned as Gunners win 5 straight

Arsenal made it five-straight Premier League wins ahead of a big midweek tilt as the Gunners handled weary Leicester City 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners got goals from Thomas Partey off a set piece and Alexandre Lacazette from the penalty spot as they out-attempted the Foxes 21-6 and will turn their attention to a visit from rested Liverpool on Wednesday.

The fourth-place Gunners are eight points back of third-place Chelsea with two matches-in-hand on the Blues, and Arsenal’s 26 matches played are three more than the three-nearest teams behind them.

Leicester stays 12th with 33 points after beating Rennes on Thursday in UECL action, wasting a chance to pass Southampton and go level with 9th place Aston Villa on the table. The Foxes and Arsenal have played the joint-fewest matches in the Premier League.

Arsenal vs Leicester final score, stats

Arsenal 2, Leicester 0

Goals scored: Partey (11′), Lacazette (pen 59′)

Shots: Arsenal 21, Leicester 6

Shots on target: Arsenal 8, Leicester 3

Possession: Arsenal 46, Leicester 54

Three things we learned from Arsenal vs Leicester

1. How bright is the future at Arsenal?? Look, there are a million ways that incredible promise can deteriorate into a legion of “What ifs?” but to look at this Arsenal team under Mikel Arteta is to dream that maybe, just maybe, the Gunners have found the right recipe. Credit to Arsenal for not cutting ties with Arteta amid reports of player unrest and standing by their man when some — writer’s hand raised — were ready to laugh him out of the room. Arteta has “played his kids” without forcing them in the lineup over better players. Was Nicolas Pepe kept on the bench at times in favor of Bukayo Saka because of the promise of the latter? Sure, but Saka kept working and players like Emile Smith-Rowe have been joined by purchases both savvy (Kieran Tierney and Aaron Ramsdale), try-before-you-buy (Martin Odegaard) and blockbuster (Ben White and Thomas Partey). Keeping well-liked players Alexandre Lacazette and Granit Xhaka is paying off, and the whole team knows that no one’s untouchable now that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sent packing when he just could not get with the program. In consecutive matches, a rested Arsenal has dispatched a bad team comfortably (Watford) and a better, tired one just the same (Leicester City). Now will ownership allow the club to buy good depth for Europe next season.

2. Don’t forget Ramsdale: As controlling as Arsenal was at home on Sunday, it could’ve been a one-point day or swung in the other direction completely had Aaron Ramsdale not made an outstanding stop in the first half. Even Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was shown on television mouthing “Wow” and clapping up Ramsdale’s outstanding reaction save to deny Leicester a 36th minute equalizer. A header from close range forced Ramsdale airborne to push the ball over the goal and keep the score 1-0 to Arsenal.

3. Leicester looked like they played Thursday: The simplest answer is often the correct one and Leicester City looked like a team who played a UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 first leg against Rennes on Thursday (winning 2-0). Yes, there was plenty of rotation from Brendan Rodgers but the Foxes looked a step off from Moment No. 1. Missing Wesley Fofana and Jamie Vardy, amongst others, didn’t help much, but it would’ve been easy to foresee an Arsenal advantage and that’s what we saw in North London.

Man of the Match: Martin Odegaard — How good is this kid? The Norwegian registered six key passes on the day while connecting on three-of-four long passes and making a pair of tackles. His vision is extraordinary, poise beyond his years.

Partey nods Martinelli corner past Schmeichel

Lacazette converts penalty after VAR spots Soyuncu handball

