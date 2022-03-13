Arsenal vs Leicester, live! Score, updates, how to watch, live stream link

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arsenal looks to tighten its hold on fourth-place on the Premier League table while damaging Leicester City’s faint hopes of qualifying for Europe through PL play when the two sides meet Sunday at the Emirates Stadium (watch live, 12:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

The Gunners have won four-straight matches to move a point clear of fifth-place Manchester United, and Mikel Arteta’s men have played fewer games than the three clubs behind them.

Leicester, meanwhile, played Thursday in the Europa League and are counting on their matches-in-hand on the teams above them as they bid to rise from 12th in the PL table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Leicester.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Emile Smith-Rowe is back from COVID-19 but is on the bench, while Takehiro Tomiyasu remains out with a lower leg injury.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🇫🇷 Lacazette up front

🇬🇭 Partey holds the midfield

🇵🇹 Cedric on the right 👊 COME ON YOU GUNNERS#ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/pqkns0gf3m — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 13, 2022

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Wesley Fofana, fresh off signing a new contract, misses out on a return to the Leicester City lineup while Ryan Bertrand (knee), Jonny Evans (thigh), Jamie Vardy (knee), and Timothy Castagne (thigh) are out. Ricardo Pereira does return to the fold.

Four changes as we prepare for kick-off in the capital 📝 #ArsLei pic.twitter.com/qQ6jkbYy49 — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 13, 2022

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola