Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chelsea have played in their first home game since owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government, and there is even more uncertainty swirling around their future.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Blues took on Newcastle at Stamford Bridge and the away fans taunted Chelsea’s supporters with chants about money and the wealth of their owners, as Chelsea are currently unable to buy and sell players, offer new contracts and sell any merchandise of new tickets as revenue cannot be generated.

Chelsea have been impacted massively by the UK government freezing Abramovich’s assets and placing severe restrictions on the finances of the club, as any sale of Chelsea will now have to be sanctioned by the government who have issued Chelsea a short-term licence to continue playing games until May 31, 2022.

Our Premier League Insider David Ornstein is reporting that Chelsea face a very serious financial situation in the short-term as they need a new owner ASAP to help them move on from Abramovich.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel and technical director Petr Cech both spoke to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports before the Newcastle game and both painted a very similar picture of the current situation at Chelsea: everything is uncertain.

How are Chelsea players, staff responding?

Asked whether or not Chelsea had the funds to pay players and staff for the rest of the season, Cech simply said ‘we hope so’ and added that ‘this is a day to day situation.’

Cech was subdued throughout his interview and tried to hammer home that club staff are doing all they can to try and carry on as normal despite all of the uncertainty around the potential sale.

Thomas Tuchel added that the current uncertainty around the club is leaving them in a ‘very uncomfortable’ position.

What have the fans been saying?

There appeared to be very limited chants of Roman Abramovich’s name at Stamford Bridge, which is in stark contrast to their win at Norwich City in midweek as his name was sung loudly from the away end at Carrow Road.

Before and during the game Newcastle’s fans sang ‘we’re richer than you’ to the Chelsea supporters, as they hailed their new Saudi Arabian owners.

Inside the stadium was a largely subdued atmosphere throughout from the home fans at Chelsea.

Outside Stamford Bridge plenty of Chelsea fans were calling for the UK government to not punish the club as part of the sanctions on Abramovich.

❌ “I don’t think what Roman does should impact the fans at all.” “We haven’t done anything wrong.” 💙“I just want someone who loves the club, not someone like the Glazers.” This #CFC fan explains why he thinks sanctioning Chelsea & their fans is unfair pic.twitter.com/gDiiXWJLbx — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 13, 2022

Follow @JPW_NBCSports