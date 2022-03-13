Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A Cristiano Ronaldo goal from distance at a packed Old Trafford just hits different. It really does.

And a Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick hits even better. This was the 49th hat trick of his club career.

This was Ronaldo’s second hat trick for Manchester United and first since he returned to Old Trafford last summer, as the superstar forward has now scored 807 goals in his professional career, which is widely regarded as a FIFA record.

For his first goal, Ronaldo, 37, picked up the ball 35 yards out, took two touches to steady himself and smashed home a beauty of a strike from distance, as Old Trafford erupted.

Click play on the video above and below to watch a stunning Cristiano Ronaldo goal and his hat trick in full, as the legend delivered.

Hat trick hero delivers when United need him

The Portuguese superstar has had to listen to plenty of criticism about his recent displays but he scored the 805th goal of his career in style and then extended it to 807 goals.

This was a game that Manchester United needed to win to give themselves any hope whatsoever of finishing in the top four, and they still have a tough battle to finish above Arsenal.

But now that Ronaldo turned on the style for this victory, they can do it.

1st goal – Stunner from distance

Ronaldo has now scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season for Manchester United (18 in all competitions) and the first goal was the best goal since he returned to the Premier League.

2nd goal – Slots home Sancho’s cross

His second was a well-timed run to finish off a cross from Jadon Sancho.

3rd goal – Powerful header as he hangs in the air

The goal to seal the hat trick was very special too, as he hung in the air and powered home a header into the top corner to make it 3-2 and send Old Trafford wild.

