Crystal Palace vs Manchester City is a huge game on Monday at Selhurst Park as the pressure is back on Pep Guardiola's side.

After Liverpool cut their lead atop the Premier League table to three points, if Man City win at Palace they can extend their lead to six points (but they would have played a game more). However, Patrick Vieira’s side did win 2-0 at Manchester City earlier this season and are pretty good at springing counters and being dangerous against teams who dominate possession. Palace have improved in recent weeks as Wilfried Zaha has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations in fine form and his quality on the counter will be key if Palace are going to get anything from this game.

As for Manchester City, well, they are coming off the back of a superb display in their 4-1 hammering of Manchester United in the Manchester derby and are full of confidence. They are through to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden have found their best form. Guardiola is keen to take it game-by-game and City know that Liverpool are ready for them to slip up ahead of their potential title-deciding battle at the Etihad Stadium in April. City have lost just one of their last 18 games in the Premier League and are heavy favorites for this clash.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur remain out, while Joel Ward looks likely to return at right back.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Ruben Dias is out at center back, while Nathan Ake, Zack Steffen, Cole Palmer and Joao Cancelo are all injury doubts.

