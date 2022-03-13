Everton vs Wolves: Frank Lampard and the Toffees were handed a fourth straight defeat at Goodison Park on Sunday, as Wolves moved back into the European places.

Everton now sit level on points (22) with 18th-place Watford, who picked up a massive 2-1 victory over Southampton on Sunday to leapfrog 19th-place Burnley (21 points).

Wolves (46 points), on the other hand, are back up to 7th, once again challenging for European qualification. Bruno Lage’s side currently sits one point above 8th-place Tottenham, who have two games in hand.

Everton vs Wolves final score, stats, results

Final score: Everton 0, Wolves 1

Goal scorers: Everton (None), Wolves (Coady 49′)

Shots: Everton 8, Wolves 14

Shots on target: Everton 2, Wolves 3

Possession: Everton 37%, Wolves 63%

3 things we learned – Everton vs Wolves

1. Not a Lampard problem, not a Rafa problem either: Everton have won two (2) (two) of their last 21 Premier League games. That kind of run doesn’t happen because of one manager, or even two or three, but as a result of years of mismanagement. The Toffees’ issues run much deeper than anything Lampard can fix on his own, whether he’s given three months, three years or three decades to work it all out. The hope now is simply: With three games in hand on just about every side below and above them in the table, the odds or picking up just enough points to staying the Premier League are in Everton’s favor.

2. Even tougher road ahead: Who Everton will beat (or even draw) to pick up said is unclear. Their next six Premier League fixtures — half of their remaining games — are against Newcastle (home), West Ham (away), Manchester United (home), Liverpool (away), Chelsea (home) and Leicester City (away).

3. Wolves find their way out of the woods: Wolves recently lost three straight in the Premier League, and they appeared to have run out of gas and/or lost their way after five straight fantastic months of results. Reports of Wolves’ demise were, clearly, greatly exaggerated, as they were just as comfortable beating Everton 1-0 as they were hammering Watford 4-0 midweek. They don’t overwhelm opponents with loads of scoring chances, but they’re suffocating without the ball and just as accomplished when they do have it.

Man of the Match: Ruben Neves – The Portuguese midfielder provided the assist for Conor Coady’s goal and masterfully patrolled central midfield alongside Joao Moutinho, with whom Neves combined for 194 touches and 91 percent of passes completed.

Everton vs Wolves highlights

Conor Coady heads Wolves in front just after halftime (goal video)

