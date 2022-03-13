Jesse Marsch savors first win: ‘We felt the magic of Elland Road today’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“The magic of Elland Road” propelled Leeds United to victory over Norwich City, as American manager Jesse Marsch picked up his first victory in the Premier League.

Below is live reaction from Yorkshire after Leeds vs Norwich, as Marsch’s men took a key step toward securing another season in the Premier League…

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch, on “the magic of Elland Road”…

“Obviously there’s a lot of emotions in the game. I’d heard a lot about the magic of Elland Road, and we felt that today. The crowd were fantastic and the performance brought them into the game.

“We played well and deserved it today. Some of our chances in the first half, we could have finished the game off earlier. We have to fight for everything. It will make us stronger and we will keep pushing.”

🎙 𝗝𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲: "We deserved this today. We have to fight for everything." pic.twitter.com/lPcvmCen8u — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 13, 2022

Jesse Marsch, on his takeaways from the win…

“I take it was a strong performance and we showed more what we want the game to look like. It will take more time still. We still have lots of work to do. I want to be positive with the lads and keep feeding them with the right information but we need to stick together and keep fighting until the end.”

Jesse Marsch, on where Leeds still need to improve…

“It was very frantic. The goal against us is avoidable. Most of the work we’re doing is about video analysis and going through walkthroughs. We need more time together but this was a step in the right direction. On another day I think we’re going to win this game more completely.

“Both teams invested everything they had because they knew how important the points were. It makes this league different to any other. I’m trying to enjoy the process but also push my team to get better.”

Jesse Marsch, on subbing Patrick Bamford off at halftime, in his first start since returning from injury

“Patrick Bamford’s fine it’s just the pace of the game was so frenetic I didn’t feel he could go more. I think he delivered a really good first-half performance for us.”

