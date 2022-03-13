Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dishing out the Manchester United vs Tottenham player ratings was a lot of fun, as a pulsating top four battle took place at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show (because water is wet) with a hat trick, as a Harry Kane penalty and a Harry Maguire own goal briefly had Spurs level twice.

Although Tottenham dominated possession and had plenty of chances, Manchester United held firm and secured a huge win.

Below are marks out of 10 on each player and analysis.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 6 – Didn’t have much to do but claimed a few crosses and looked solid on set pieces.

Diogo Dalot: 7 – Solid outing and provided some threat going forward.

Raphael Varane: 7 – Assured display and used his experience to keep Kane relatively quiet.

Harry Maguire: 6.5 – Unlucky with the own goal but a few mistakes here and there. Did okay.

Alex Telles: 6 – Handball led to Kane’s penalty in the first half. Solid and worked really hard. Great corner for Ronaldo’s hat trick goal.

Fred: 7 – Lovely flicked assist to set up Ronaldo’s first goal. Was everywhere in midfield. Much more like it.

Nemanja Matic: 7 – Used his experience to settle things down. Good ball through to Sancho for United’s second goal.

Marcus Rashford: 6 – Not his best day on the ball but worked hard and pinned Reguilon back.

Paul Pogba: 7 – Had to dig deep and did that really well, especially in the second half.

Jadon Sancho: 7.5 – Really good assist for Ronaldo’s second goal. Could have tracked back better before Spurs won a penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 9 – Simply sensational hat trick, as the first goal was magnificent, second was about the timing of his run and third was a brilliant leap with a header. What a machine he is and feeding off scraps, he scored three and went close on another two occasions.

Substitutes

Anthony Elanga (68′ on for Rashford): 6 – Did his best to track back.

Edinson Cavani (80′ on for Matic): 6 – Good ball late on but wasn’t finished off.

Victor Lindelof (83′ on for Ronaldo): N/A

Tottenham player ratings

Hugo Lloris: 7 – Couldn’t do much on the United goals and denied Ronaldo twice in the second half.

Cristian Romero: 6 – A few loose passes and rash challenges. Ran forward and cause havoc for Spurs’ second goal but poor move from him to shout in Maguire’s face after his own goal.

Eric Dier: 6 – Could have got out to Ronaldo quicker on the first goal. Couldn’t hold Spurs’ defensive line together.

Ben Davies: 6 – Score a disallowed goal in the first half. Dragged around a little by Ronaldo and Rashford.

Matt Doherty: 5 – After his recent good form, this was a tough outing. Sancho had the beating of him and lost Ronaldo for the pivotal goal.

Rodrigo Bentancur: 5 – Gave the ball away a lot, which is very unusual for him. Couldn’t seem to get up to speed.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 5 – See above. Tried his best to get Spurs moving forward but couldn’t control midfield.

Sergio Reguilon: 6 – Slow to step up on the move for Ronaldo’s second goal. Did whip in a cross which led to Spurs’ second goal. Needs to work on his defensive positioning in the wing-back role.

Dejan Kulusevski: 7 – Really smooth on the ball, won the penalty kick and combined well with Kane throughout.

Heung-min Son: 5 – Swept a chance wide in the second half. Struggled to keep hold of the ball and was outmuscled time and time again.

Harry Kane: 6 – Slammed home his penalty kick, did his best to drop deep and link up but Fred and Matic stopped the supply-line to him.

Substitute

Lucas Moura (78′ on for Kulusevski): 6 – Some decent runs in his cameo.

Harry Winks (88′ on for Bentancur) – N/A

Steven Bergwijn (88′ on for Davies) – N/A

