The 2021-22 Premier League season has reached the business end of the campaign and the ‘run-in’ is going to be wild up and down the league.

Focusing on the top four battle, there are so many teams scrapping for fourth place.

With Manchester City and Liverpool battling for the title, plus Chelsea sitting comfortably in third, the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham are battling it out to finish in the top four, while Wolves have an outside chance.

Below we focus on the standings, fixtures and analyze the top four hopes for the teams in the hunt, and we will update this article each week between now and the end of the season.

Premier League run-in: Top four battle – As it stands

3rd: Chelsea – 59 points (28 games) GD +38

4th: Arsenal – 51 points (26 games) GD +14

5th: Manchester United – 50 points (29 games) GD +8

6th: West Ham – 48 points (29 games) GD +12

7th: Wolves – 46 points (29 games) GD +6

8th: Tottenham – 45 points (27 games) GD +7

Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel’s men are nailed on to finish in the top four. It’s going to happen. They had a wobble in November/December which cost them in the title race, but they have settled down and will easily finish third.

Remaining games: Brentford (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (A), West Ham (H), Everton (A), Wolves (H), Man United (A), Watford (H). Date TBA: Arsenal (H), Leicester (H)

Rating their chances: 100 percent

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side have got momentum, and games in-hand, but they have tough games against Spurs, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United remaining. They are solid defensively and Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli and Smith Rowe have started to chip in with goals. They will have to keep sharing the goals around if they’re going to finish in the top four, but they have a very good chance.

Remaining games: Aston Villa (A), Crystal Palace (A), Brighton (H), Southampton (A), Manchester United (H), West Ham (A), Leeds (H), Newcastle United (A), Everton (H). Date TBA: Tottenham (A), Chelsea (A), Liverpool (H)

Rating their chances: 50 percent

Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick’s side are struggling for creativity, confidence and consistency. They have a pretty tough run-in too, they beat Tottenham but still have Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all to come. The problems are mounting late in the season: United’s defensive unit is all over the place, Cristiano Ronaldo looks far from happy under Rangnick (but scored a hat trick in a big win against Spurs) and the interim head coach looks very unlikely to be in charge next season. It’s all a bit of a mess. Saying all of that, Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba and Ronaldo could all deliver the goals and big moments they need to win games. They probably need to win at least six of their final nine games to finish in the top four. That seems unlikely. It is now or never for United.

Remaining games: Liverpool (A), Leicester (H), Everton (A), Norwich (H), Arsenal (A), Brentford (H), Brighton (A), Chelsea (H), Crystal Palace (A)

Rating their chances: 35 percent

West Ham

The Hammers are hanging in there, just about. With games against Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal still to come, they have a chance to make up ground on the teams around them. They need to win the other six games, which they could, then their fate will be decided on how they get on against Tottenham and Arsenal in particular. David Moyes’ side will be delighted with a top six finish but they are the one team in this battle who have nothing to lose and actually. If Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen stay on top form, plus Michail Antonio gets back to his best, they have a chance.

Remaining games: Tottenham (A), Everton (H), Brentford (A), Burnley (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Norwich (A), Man City (H), Brighton (A)

Rating their chances: 20 percent

Tottenham

Antonio Conte has voiced his concern (many, many times) over the quality of the squad Spurs have, but they have a very good chance of finishing in the top four. After losing to Man United they simply have to beat West Ham and Arsenal, which will be huge clashes, and they have a trip to Liverpool late in the season, but aside from that they have a very winnable run of games and have games in-hand. If Harry Kane and Heung-min Son hit a hot streak and they can improve defensively, Spurs have a chance. It will likely come down to their meeting against Arsenal. That is going to be tasty.

Remaining games: Brighton (A), West Ham (H), Newcastle (H), Aston Villa (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Leicester (H), Liverpool (A), Burnley (H), Norwich City (A). Date TBA: Arsenal (H)

Rating their chances: 20 percent

Wolves

Okay, so they still have a slim chance, but their form over the last week has pretty much ended their unlikely top four push. Bruno Lage’s side have run out of steam in attack and have lost three-straight games to Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace. They have a tough run-in and if they finish in the top seven they will be delighted with their season.

Remaining games: Leeds (H), Aston Villa (H), Newcastle (A), Manchester City (H), Burnley (A), Brighton (H), Chelsea (A), Norwich City (H), Liverpool (A)

Rating their chances: 10 percent

