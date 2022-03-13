Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BRIGHTON — Mohamed Salah scored a penalty kick for Liverpool at Brighton, but his 20th Premier League goal of the season may have come at a cost as ‘Salah injury’ is not something Jurgen Klopp will want to see all over the headlines.

Salah, 29, pulled up shortly after scoring Liverpool’s second goal in a 2-0 win, and didn’t appear to be moving freely as he went down on the halfway line and the medical staff came on.

The Egyptian superstar was replaced by Diogo Jota with 25 minutes to go.

And as Salah walked to the sidelines, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had a chat with him and Salah pointed to his lower leg. Klopp confirmed that Salah actually injured his leg just before he scored.

Latest update

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Salah is not ‘100 percent right’ and he didn’t seem as optimistic as Salah was about the severity of the injury.

“He thinks it is not serious but when Mohamed Salah is sitting you can see it is not 100 percent right. We have to see,” Klopp told BT Sport. “He thinks it’s from when he hit the ball and he got blocked and his foot got stretched.”

Klopp gave a further Salah injury update when speaking to the written media after the game at the Amex, and we were on-site to report the latest.

“He got blocked before the penalty,” Klopp explained. “He stretched his foot slightly. He felt it a little bit higher on the knee. He is not concerned. Not sure what it is exactly. He thinks it will be fine. He felt something and you could see he couldn’t walk properly.”

Liverpool will assess Salah’s fitness in the coming days, but they will not take any risks with the Egyptian superstar.

They travel to Arsenal on Wednesday in the Premier League and then face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup next weekend, so Klopp may not want to risk Salah before the international break.

