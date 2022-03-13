West Ham vs Aston Villa, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham vs Aston Villa: The Hammers will try to desperately rescue their top-four dreams when they host red-hot Aston Villa at the London Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Top-four is perhaps soon-to-be out of reach for West Ham (45 points), once 4th-place Arsenal (48 points) make up their three games in hand, but the Hammers are strongly positioned to see the season out and secure a top-five or -fix finish and return to the Europa League. It was a narrow defeat to title-chasers Liverpool last weekend, as West Ham were unable to capitalize on Manchester United’s (47 points) defeat in the Manchester derby.

Aston Villa (36 points – 9th place), on the other hand, appear to have hit their full stride under Steven Gerrard — back-to-back-to-back victories over Brighton, Southampton and Leeds, by a combined margin of 9-0. January signing Philippe Coutinho has scored twice and assisted once during the run, while Danny Ings has return from injury and chipped in a goal and three assists in the last two games, and Ollie Watkins has scored two as well. The sum of Aston Villa’s considerably talented squad is beginning to produce results to match, led by a quickly rising prospect as manager. The first season of the post-Jack Grealish era is going quite well.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Aston Villa this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Jarrod Bowen (calf), Vladimir Coufal (hernia), Angelo Ogbonna (knee)

Two changes from Thursday. Here's how we're lining up against Aston Villa today…@betway | #WHUAVL pic.twitter.com/jrLMKWbgqN — West Ham United (@WestHam) March 13, 2022

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Marvelous Nakamba (knee)

This is your Aston Villa team to face West Ham United this afternoon. 👊 #WHUAVL pic.twitter.com/L3lhl14NGG — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 13, 2022

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Sunday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

