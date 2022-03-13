Yarmolenko returns from compassionate leave, overwhelmed by goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ukrainian star Andriy Yarmolenko returned to the West Ham squad for the first time since Russia invaded his homeland and scored an emotional and memorable goal to give the Irons the lead.

Yarmolenko entered the match in the 52nd minute and scored in the 70th, the goal a solid one but the celebration nearly unforgettable.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

There will not be a more memorable moment this weekend than Yarmolenko’s goal.

The Ukrainian hero was a substitute in returning to West Ham’s 18 for the first time since he was given compassionate leave following Russia’s invasion of his native Ukraine. Well, the Ukrainian legend went and delivered a goal and his reaction was more memorable than the fine settle and finish.

Yarmolenko pointed both hands to the sky and was surrounded by teammates after he dropped to his knees,

Ukrainian flags visible in the stands as the Hammers surrounded their teammate, who burst into tears and had understandable trouble getting it together as he walked back to the touch line.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

West Ham has a goal and it's from the Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko! Look how much it meant to him and his team. 💙💛 📺: @USA_Network & @Telemundo #MyPLMorning | #WHUAVL pic.twitter.com/58u4YiyxCo — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 13, 2022

West Ham vs Aston Villa

Follow @NicholasMendola