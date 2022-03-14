Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid (kick off is on Tuesday at 4pm ET) has all the makings of a classic UEFA Champions League last 16 game, as Ralf Rangnick’s side and Diego Simeone’s Atleti are locked at 1-1 after the first leg [ LIVE: Champions League scores, updates ]

Anthony Elanga grabbed a crucial late equalizer for United in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, as Ragnick’s side were second best throughout but somehow flew back from the Spanish capital with a draw. Joao Felix had given Atletico an early lead and Simeone’s side were superior throughout, but United held firm and hit them on the counter to perfection.

Using the same tactics in the second leg at Old Trafford is probably United’s best chance of reaching the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. With no away goals, this tie is perfectly balanced to be an all-time classic.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo get the better of Atletico Madrid once again? Or will Simeone’s side dump another English giant out of the competition, just like they did to Liverpool in 2019-20? Both Atletico and Manchester United really need a deep run in the Champions League to salvage some pride from their campaigns, as both are battling to finish in the top four in their respective leagues rather than challenge for the title.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes are all back in training and could feature after missing the 3-2 win against Tottenham at the weekend. Shaw is still a doubt, so Alex Telles should start at left back once again. Edinson Cavani could start up top in support of Ronaldo.

Atletico Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

Koke looks set to return, which is a huge boost for Atletico. Sime Vrsaljko and Thomas Lemar are out through injury, while Matheus Cunha and Daniel Wass will also be missing for Atletico. Yannick Carrasco is suspended. Will Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann start? Or will they both be on the bench?

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

United are the favorites to win at +120, with Atletico price at +250. The draw is +220.

How to watch Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 4pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: Paramount+

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

