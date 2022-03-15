Everton vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton plays one of the matches-in-hand It’s been counting on when in-form and stung Newcastle United visits Goodison Park on Thursday (Watch live 3:45pm ET Thursday online on Peacock Premium).

The Toffees are struggling mightily under Frank Lampard and hoping to avoid a sweep at the hands of a Magpies side that has come out of nowhere — or out of takeover spending — to pass them on the table.

Now Everton’s level with 18th place Watford on points but boasting three fewer matches played, though Thursday’s affair comes against a Newcastle side that beat it 3-1 at St. James’ Park just over a month ago.

That boosted Newcastle out of the bottom three and Eddie Howe’s men are now nine points clear of the relegation zone and might be 10 or 12 were it not for two extremely controversial decisions in Chelsea’s favor at the weekend in a 1-0 Blues win at Stamford Bridge.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Newcastle, where injuries and who passes fitness tests may dictate who wins the match.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Tom Davies and his low socks are out, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is questionable with illness. Jonjoe Kenny will miss through a sending-off, while Fabian Delph’s thigh injury and Yerry Mina’s quad will both keep them out.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

Newcastle United won’t have Isaac Hayden, Kieran Trippier, Jamal Lewis, and Callum Wilson, and is also waiting on Joelinton, Joe Willock, and Federico Fernandez.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3:45pm ET Thursday

Stream: Online on Peacock Premium

