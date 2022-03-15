Manchester United fell to Atletico Madrid 1-0 at Old Trafford on Thursday, exiting the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16 stage by a 2-1 aggregate loss to its La Liga visitors.

Renan Lodi converted a pretty back post set-up from Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix, and Atleti executed a Diego Simeone plan in masterclass form to send the Red Devils into what will be a fifth-straight trophy-free year since Jose Mourinho led United to the Europa League and League Cup in 2016-17.

United huffed and puffed, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Fred, and Raphael Varane, but could not find the goal that would push the tie into extra time. At times they looked distracted by the physical play of Atleti, as La Liga’s mainstays set out a script and both teams read their lines.

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid final score, stats

Manchester United 0, Atletico Madrid 1

Goal scorers: Lodi (41′)

Shot attempts: Manchester United 11, Atletico Madrid 8

Shots on target: Manchester United 5, Atletico Madrid 3

Possession: Manchester United 60, Atletico Madrid 40

Three things we learned from Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid

1. Simeone masterclass: He’s done it to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, so why couldn’t he do it to Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United. Diego SImeone and Atletico Madrid let United have plenty of the ball but was sure to shut down the danger areas for Cristiano Ronaldo and company, and Atleti was lethal when it did have the ball. United’s back line ignored the warning shot when Joao Felix had a goal pulled back for offside, and Renan Lodi’s back post header of an Antoine Griezmann cross — sprung by a cheeky Joao Felix backheel pass — was too much for Diogo Dalot. This Atleti was like watching Leicester City’s title year with more premium attacking talent (Sorry Jamie, Riyad, and Shinji).

2. United reads Atleti’s script: Man United was angry with every call they didn’t get and expecting every Atleti trip to the turf to be seen as a dive. Meeting an exceptionally physical team with mostly complaints, the moment that most summed up United buying into the nonsense was when Scott McTominay stepped on the top of the the plant foot of Antoine Griezmann and acted like the Frenchman was exaggerating the metal on his laces.

3. Rangnick does himself no favors: Anthony Elanga scored in the first leg so you can understand the start, but United boss Ralf Rangnick left Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba on the bench for 68 minutes. When he finally plugged in the pair, it was to remove Bruno Fernanes from a match in which he was one of the lone sources of focused energy (though whining was on the menu for the Portuguese, as well). Bruno Fernandes was tied for the team lead in key passes, albeit with just two and with Diogo Dalot, when he was lifted from the game. Even if you like that move, it was too slow to react from Rangnick. A late prayer of seldom-used Juan Mata for Harry Maguire felt inspired, but ultimately delivered little.

Man of the Match: Antoine Griezmann — Jan Oblak was very good in Atleti’s goal but it was Griezmann’s busy day leading the attack that led the way for the Spanish side. His cross to Renan Lodi was about as perfect as you’ll see at that speed and from that angle.

Felix, Griezmann show creativity, precision in setting up Lodi

What a back heel.

What a cross (perfection!).

Renan Lodi simply needed to say his lines into the microphone, and the Brazilian did not fail to do so.

Oblak, De Gea star between the sticks

Good saves were not at a premium, as De Gea made a sensational flying fingertip save over the bar, and Jan Oblak proved his credentials yet again with this stop.

