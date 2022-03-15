Premier League live! Scores, updates, how to watch, stream links

The 2021-22 Premier League schedule is here, and below are details on how to watch all of the fixtures in the USA.
You can watch the entire Premier League schedule across USA Network, Peacock and our family of channels.
Your weekends between August 2021 and May 2022 are sorted.
As Premier League fans, you’re looking for a few things for your club: opening day, final day, Boxing Day and when your derby games are.
All of that info on the Premier League fixtures is below, plus the full fixture list as you can watch all 380 games live across our platforms here at NBC Sports, while other shows such as Premier League Goal Rush (10am ET on Saturday’s) will also be available on Peacock Premium.
Can reigning champions Manchester City defend their crown? Or will the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea put up a fight for the title this season? What about Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham, can they break into the top four?
Also, new boys Norwich City, Watford and Brentford have all added plenty to the PL, as there are so many intriguing storylines swirling, plus fans have returned to full stadiums for the 2021-22 season.
Premier League coverage will be available on Peacock Premium. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available across devices, details here. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.
Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs.
Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Below is the Premier League schedule in full, with dates and times subject to change as the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed in the coming months.
Premier League live! Schedule, dates, fixtures, how to watch in USA, Peacock
All games kick off at 10am ET unless otherwise stated
Matchweek 30
Friday 18 March
4pm: Wolves v Leeds – USA Network
Saturday 19 March
8:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal – USA Network
Sunday 20 March
10am: Leicester v Brentford – USA Network
12:30pm: Spurs v West Ham – USA Network
Start of 2021-22 season: Matchweek 1
Friday 13 August
Brentford 1-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 14 August
Man Utd 5-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 3-1 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 3-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 15 August
Newcastle 2-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 2
Saturday 21 August
Liverpool 2-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 5-0 Norwich City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 2-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 2-0 Watford – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 22 August
Southampton 1-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 23 August
West Ham 4-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 3
Saturday 28 August
Man City 5-0 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-2 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 2-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 1-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 29 August
Burnley 1-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 1-0 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 4
Saturday 11 September
Crystal Palace 3-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 1-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 0-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 12 September
Leeds 0-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 13 September
Everton 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 5
Friday 17 September
Newcastle 1-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 18 September
Wolves 0-2 Brentford — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 0-0 Southampton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 1-3 Watford — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 3-0 Everton — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 19 September
West Ham 1-2 Man Utd — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 2-1 Leicester City — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 0-3 Chelsea — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 6
Saturday 25 September
Chelsea 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 2-2 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 2-2 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 3-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 26 September
Southampton 0-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 27 September
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 7
Saturday 2 October
Man Utd 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-0 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-1 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 2-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 3 October
Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-2 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 8
Saturday 16 October
Watford 0-5 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 4-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 2-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-0 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-0 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-1 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 17 October
Everton 0-1 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 2-3 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 18 October
Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 9
Friday 22 October
Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 23 October
Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 2-5 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 2-2 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 1-4 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 24 October
Brentford 1-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 10
Saturday 30 October
Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-2 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 3-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 0-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 0-3 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 31 October
Norwich City 1-2 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 1 November
Wolves 2-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 11
Friday 5 November
Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 6 November
Man Utd 0-2 Man City — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 1-2 Norwich City — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 1-1 Newcastle — NBC / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 7 November
Arsenal 1-0 Watford — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 0-0 Spurs — NBCSN / NBCSports.com
Leeds 1-1 Leicester City — FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 3-2 Liverpool — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 12
Saturday 20 November
Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 1-0 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 3-3 Brentford — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 2-1 Southampton — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 4-1 Man Utd — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 21 November
Man City 3-0 Everton — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 13
Saturday 27 November
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 4-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 Leeds – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 28 November
Brentford 1-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley v Spurs – POSTPONED – Watch on Peacock Premium
Leicester City 4-2 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 2-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 14
Tuesday 30 November
Newcastle 1-1 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wednesday 1 December
Southampton 2-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-2 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 1-4 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Thursday 2 December
Spurs 2-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd v Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 15
Saturday 4 December
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 1-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-3 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 5 December
Leeds 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 3-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 6 December
Everton 2-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 16
Friday 10 December
Brentford 2-1 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 11 December
Man City 1-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 3-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 12 December
POSTPONED: Brighton v Spurs – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Burnley 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 4-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 17
Tuesday 14 December
Brentford vs Man Utd – POSTPONED
Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 7-0 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wednesday 15 December
Brighton 0-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley vs Watford – POSTPONED
Crystal Palace 2-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 2-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Thursday 16 December
Leicester City vs Spurs – POSTPONED
Chelsea 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 18
Saturday 18 December
Manchester United vs Brighton – POSTPONED
Aston Villa v Burnley – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Southampton v Brentford – POSTPONED
Watford v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
West Ham v Norwich City – POSTPONED
Leeds 1-4 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 19 December
Everton v Leicester City – POSTPONED
Newcastle 0-4 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 19
Sunday 26 December – Boxing Day!
Spurs 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Man City 6-3 Leicester City – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Norwich City 0-5 Arsenal – WATCH FULL REPLAY
West Ham 2-3 Southampton – NBCSN – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea – NBC – WATCH LIVE
3pm: Brighton v Brentford – NBCSN – WATCH LIVE
Liverpool v Leeds – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Wolves v Watford – USA Network – POSTPONED
Burnley v Everton – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Monday 27 December
Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Matchweek 20
Tuesday 28 December
Southampton 1-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-4 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester 1-0 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal v Wolves – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Leeds v Aston Villa – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Wednesday 29 December
Chelsea 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Thursday 30 December
Everton v Newcastle – Peacock – POSTPONED
Man Utd 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 21
Saturday 1 January
Arsenal 1-2 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester v Norwich – Peacock – POSTPONED
Sunday 2 January
Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 2-3 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 3-1 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton v Newcastle – Peacock – POSTPONED
Monday 3 January
Man Utd 0-1 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Re-arranged games
Tuesday 11 January
Southampton 4-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton vs Leicester City – POSTPONED
Wednesday 12 January
West Ham 2-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 22
Friday 14 January
Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 15 January
Man City 1-0 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 1-1 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich 2-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley v Leicester – POSTPONED
Sunday 16 January
Liverpool 3-0 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 2-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs v Arsenal – POSTPONED
Re-arranged games
Tuesday 18 January
2:30pm ET: Burnley vs Watford – POSTPONED
Brighton 1-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wednesday 19 January
Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 1-3 Man United – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 23
Friday 21 January
Watford 0-3 Norwich – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 22 January
Everton 0-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 1-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 0-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-1 Man City – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 23 January
Arsenal 0-0 Burnley – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 2-0 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Re-arranged game
Saturday 5 February
Burnley 0-0 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 24
Tuesday 8 February
Newcastle 3-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-0 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 1-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wednesday 9 February
Man City 2-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich 1-1 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-3 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Thursday 10 February
Wolves 0-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-0 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 25
Saturday 12 February
Man Utd 1-1 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Everton 3-0 Leeds – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Watford 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Norwich 0-4 Man City – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Sunday 13 February
Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Burnley 0-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Spurs 0-2 Wolves – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Leicester 2-2 West Ham – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Re-arranged game
Tuesday 15 February
Man Utd 2-0 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Matchweek 26
Saturday 19 February
West Ham 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 2-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 0-1 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-3 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 3-1 Norwich – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 2-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 2-3 Spurs – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 20 February
Leeds 2-4 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 2-1 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Re-arranged games
Wednesday 23 February
Burnley 1-0 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Thursday 24 February
Arsenal 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 27
Friday 25 February
Southampton 2-0 Norwich – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 26 February
Leeds 0-4 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 0-0 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-2 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 27 February
West Ham 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Rearranged game
Tuesday 1 March
Burnley 0-2 Leicester City — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 28
Saturday 5 March
Leicester 1-0 Leeds — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton — Peacock Premium — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-4 Chelsea — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 2-1 Brighton — Peacock Premium — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich 1-3 Brentford — Peacock Premium — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace — Peacock Premium — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 1-0 West Ham — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 6 March
Watford 2-3 Arsenal — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 4-1 Man Utd — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 7 March
Spurs 5-0 Everton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Rearranged games
Thursday 10 March
Norwich 1-3 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-2 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 4-0 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 29
Saturday 12 March
Brighton 0-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 2-0 Burnley – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 3-2 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 13 March
Everton 0-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 2-1 Norwich – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-2 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 2-0 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 14 March
Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Rearranged games
Wednesday 16 March
3:30pm: Brighton v Spurs – Watch live on Peacock Premium
4:15pm: Arsenal v Liverpool – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Thursday 17 March
3:45pm: Everton v Newcastle – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Matchweek 30
Friday 18 March
4pm: Wolves v Leeds – USA Network
Saturday 19 March
8:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal – USA Network
Sunday 20 March
10am: Leicester v Brentford – USA Network
12:30pm: Spurs v West Ham – USA Network
Matchweek 31
Saturday 2 April
7:30am: Liverpool v Watford
Brighton v Norwich
Burnley v Man City
Chelsea v Brentford
Leeds v Southampton
Wolves v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Man Utd v Leicester
Sunday 3 April
West Ham v Everton
Spurs v Newcastle
Monday 4 April
3pm: Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Rearranged game
Wednesday 6 April
2:30pm: Burnley v Everton
Matchweek 32
Friday 8 April
3pm: Newcastle v Wolves
Saturday 9 April
7:30am: Everton v Man Utd
Arsenal v Brighton
Brentford v West Ham
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Leeds
12:30pm: Aston Villa v Spurs
Sunday 10 April
9am: Norwich v Burnley
11:30am: Man City v Liverpool
Matchweek 32
Saturday 16 April
7:30am: Spurs v Brighton
Man Utd v Norwich
Southampton v Arsenal* subject to FA Cup semifinals
Watford v Brentford
West Ham v Burnley
12:30pm: Aston Villa v Liverpool* subject to FA Cup semifinals
Sunday 17 April
7am: Leeds v Chelsea* subject to FA Cup semifinals
9:15am: Newcastle v Leicester
11:30am: Wolves v Man City* subject to FA Cup semifinals
Rearranged games
Tuesday 19 April
3pm: Liverpool v Man United
Wednesday 20 April
2:45pm: Chelsea v Arsenal
2:45pm: Everton v Leicester
2:45pm: Newcastle v Crystal Palace
3pm: Man City v Brighton
Thursday 21 April
2:45pm: Burnley v Southampton
Matchweek 34
Saturday 23 April
7:30am: Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Leicester v Aston Villa
Man City v Watford
Norwich v Newcastle
12:30pm: Brentford v Spurs
Sunday 24 April
9am: Brighton v Southampton
9am: Burnley v Wolves
9am: Chelsea v West Ham* subject to Champions League participation
11:30am: Liverpool v Everton* subject to Champions League participation
Matchweek 35
Saturday 30 April
7:30am: Newcastle v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Norwich
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leicester
Watford v Burnley
Wolves v Brighton
12:30pm: Leeds v Man City
Sunday 1 May
9am: Everton v Chelsea* subject to Champions League participation
11:30am: West Ham v Arsenal
Monday 2 May
3pm: Man Utd v Brentford* subject to Champions League participation
Matchweek 36
Saturday 7 May
Arsenal v Leeds
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v Man Utd
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Newcastle
Norwich v West Ham
Matchweek 37
Sunday 15 May*
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Leicester
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Norwich
* to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final on 14 May
Matchweek 38
Sunday 22 May
Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Leeds
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v Watford
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Leicester v Southampton
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Aston Villa
Norwich v Spurs