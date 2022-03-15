Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our latest player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars are clicking through the gears as we enter the final few months of the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea dominate the upper echelons of our list, as plenty of the megastars are really finding their best form as we enter the business end of the season.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and a few upsets, this is proving to be one heck of a season.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – March 15, 2022

1. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) – New entry

2. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Down 1

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United) – New entry

4. Alisson (Liverpool) – New entry

5. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 1

6. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Down 3

7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 1

8. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Even

9. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – Down 4

10. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – Even

11. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 9

12. Joel Matip (Liverpool) – New entry

13. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham) – Down 4

14. Luis Diaz (Liverpool) – New entry

15. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) – New entry

16. Jadon Sancho (Man United) – New entry

17. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – Even

18. Christian Eriksen (Brentford) – New entry

19. Ivan Toney (Brentford) – New entry

20. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) – New entry

