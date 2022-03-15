Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The path for the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway with their full schedule for CONCACAF’s H exagonal Octagonal round of qualifying below.

[ LIVE: 2022 World Cup qualifying hub – Schedule, results & standings ]

Canada (25 points) tops the CONCACAF region after 11 of 14 games, with the USMNT and Mexico (21 points each) four back in 2nd and 3rd place, respectively. 4th-place Panama (17 points) will try to hold off Costa Rica (16 points) as the last remaining side with realistic hopes of a top-three (automatic) or -four (playoff) finish.

Here’s how to watch CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers on Telemundo Deportes and NBC Universo

The Octagonal is looking like it will be very tight right until the end of qualifying in March 2022 when the top three teams will advance automatically to the 2022 World Cup, and the fourth-place team will play in an inter-confederation playoff.

The USMNT’s return clash with El Tri is coming up in a few months (matchday 12), on March 24, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. That is one to circle on the calendar.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

For now, below is all of the information you need on how, where and when to watch the USMNT in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

How to watch USMNT in qualifiers

Watch games on: NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo + CBS, FoxSports.com, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2 and Paramount+

USMNT schedule, scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1| Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Win 1-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Canada — Jan. 30 — Loss 0-2 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — Win 3-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Mexico — March 24

vs. Panama — March 27 — Exploria Stadium – Orlando, Florida (Time TBD)

at Costa Rica — March 30

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

Canada — 25 points

USA — 21 points

Mexico — 21 points

Panama — 17 points

Costa Rica — 16 points

El Salvador — 9 points

Jamaica — 7 points (ELIMINATED)

Honduras — 3 points (ELIMINATED)

Follow @AndyEdMLS