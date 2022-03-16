Arsenal vs Liverpool is a huge game for both teams at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday (watch live, 4:15pm ET on Peacock Premium ) as the Premier League giants are in fine form. STREAM LIVE ARSENAL v LIVERPOOL

The Gunners have won five in a row to move into fourth place and Mikel Arteta’s side are brimming with confidence ahead of this massive clash. Arsenal’s youngsters have stepped up in recent weeks with Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe all scoring important goals. Alexandre Lacazette’s leadership up front has been crucial too, but it is Arsenal’s newfound defensive solidity which is key to their impressive consistency. Gabriel and Ben White have been rock solid at center back, (Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have been excellent in front of them too) while Aaron Ramsdale has been sensational in goal with Arsenal conceding just four goals in their last six games. If they can finish the season strong and finish in fourth place to seal a return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season, it would be a heck of an achievement by Arteta. They have only lost once at home this season (to Man City) and have won nine of their last 11 games to push them into fourth.

As for Liverpool, well, Jurgen Klopp’s side are on fire and have won eight-straight games in the Premier League and have lost just one of their last 17 games. If they win at Arsenal on Wednesday they can close the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City to just one point. That would be huge ahead of their massive clash against City at the Etihad in early April. Luis Diaz has given them a real lift in attack, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane continue to lead the charge with Alisson, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk imperious at the back. Liverpool know they have momentum and with Man City stumbling a little, this is a huge opportunity to put even more pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side. They have also lost just once in their last 18 meetings against Arsenal in all competitions (they beat them in the League Cup semifinal this season and won 4-0 at home in the PL in November), so they have the psychological edge over the Gunners heading into this tone.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Takehiro Tomiyasu is still out for Arsenal and the Japanese right back will be eased back into action soon after his recent stint out with a calf injury.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🇧🇷 Martinelli starts

🇨🇭 Xhaka in midfield

🇧🇷 Gabriel in defence 🙌 LET'S GO GOONERS#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/nFCan4OPFE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 16, 2022

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Klopp believes that star forward Mohamed Salah should be fit to play after being forced off during the second half of the win at Brighton on Saturday with a foot injury, but the Egyptian begins the game on the bench with Ibrahima Konate, while James Milner and Kostas Tsmikas are both ruled out through illness.

🟡 #ARSLIV 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴 Here's how we line up to face @Arsenal tonight! 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 16, 2022

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 4:15pm, Wednesday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

