Brighton vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, lineups

Brighton hopes to save its fluttering European hopes with a big win over visiting and uneven Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:30pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Seagulls ended a long winless run with a win at Watford at the weekend to eliminate any long shot worries of the drop and now hope for another three points to climb into the top half of the table.

WATCH BRIGHTON vs TOTTENHAM STREAM LIVE

Tottenham is hoping to rebound from its 3-2 loss to Manchester United, a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired setback that put Spurs six points back of fourth-place Arsenal and without the matches-in-hand advantage (and total control of their top-four destiny).

The Seagulls will have fond memories of Tottenham’s last visit, a 1-0 triumph inspired by Leandro Trossard’s early first-half goal but left in the balance through the final whistle thanks to Brighton’s now-infamous habit of not finishing chances.

Here’s the injury updates you need to know ahead, plus the Brighton vs Tottenham live stream link.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Adam Webster is out and Adam Lallana will not play as the Seagulls wait for results from a scan.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Ryan Sessegnon is out until after the international break while Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga remain out.

How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3:30pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream on Peacock Premium

