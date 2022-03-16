Champions League draw: Who’s in the quarterfinals, how to watch, stream

Friday morning’s UEFA Champions League draw will give the quarterfinalists their paths to the final in Paris, where the match has been moved from St. Petersburg following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
There are no more restrictions for whom clubs can draw and that could well lead to an all-Premier League quarterfinal tie with nearly 38 percent of the field coming from England’s top flight.
Of course, the same can be said for Spain, where Villarreal, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid have reached the quarterfinal draw.
There are three teams remaining without a European Cup in their histories: Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, and Manchester City.
A title for Bayern Munich or Liverpool would bring them level with AC Milan for second all-time with seven, while Real Madrid can double up their nearest rival by claiming a record 14th.
Who is in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw?
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
Benfica
Chelsea
Liverpool
Manchester City
Real Madrid
Villarreal
How to watch the Champions League draw?
Time: 7am ET Friday
Stream: Online via UEFA.com
How to watch, stream Champions League
Dates: April 5-6 and 12-13 (UCL quarterfinals)
Location: Home and neutral stadiums across Europe
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com