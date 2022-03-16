Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Round of 16 is here and there are some intriguing clashes across the two competitions.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

West Ham United and Leicester City are the two remaining Premier League teams in these competitions, and both have been handed tricky encounters in the last 16.

The Hammers face six-time Europa League winners Sevilla in the last 16, and lost 1-0 away in Spain in the first leg but host the La Liga title chasers at the London Stadium in the second leg. As for Leicester City, they beat French side Rennes 2-0 in the first leg of their last 16 Europa Conference League tie and will be looking to finish off the job in France.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Elsewhere in the Europa League last 16 Barcelona face Galatasaray, while Glasgow Rangers face Red Star Belgrade, Atalanta meet Bayer Leverkusen plus Porto vs Lyon and Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be tasty games.

Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds and more.

How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League

Date: Knockout round – Mar. 9/10 and Mar. 17

How to watch: Paramount+

Live updates: UEL here at NBCSports.com

Europa League Round of 16 schedule

Second legs — March 17

Lyon vs Porto — 4pm ET

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis — 4pm ET

West Ham vs Sevilla — 4pm ET

Galatasaray vs Barcelona — 1:45pm ET

Red Star vs Rangers — 1:45pm ET

Monaco vs Braga — 1:45pm ET

Bayer Leverkusen vs Atalanta — 1:45pm ET

RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow — canceled

First legs — March 9/10

Porto 0-1 Lyon

Real Betis 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Sevilla 1-0 West Ham

Barcelona 0-0 Galatasaray

Rangers 3-0 Red Star Belgrade

Braga 2-0 Monaco

Atalanta 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen

RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow — canceled

Europa Conference League Round of 16 schedule

Second legs — March 17

AZ vs Bodo/Glimt — 1:45pm ET

Rennes vs Leicester City — 1:45pm ET

Copenhagen vs PSV — 1:45pm ET

Basel vs Marseille — 1:45pm ET

Roma vs Vitesse — 4pm ET

LASK vs Slavia Prague — 4pm ET

Gent vs PAOK — 4pm ET

Feyenoord vs Partizan — 4pm ET

First legs — March 10

PSV Eindhoven 4-4 Copenhagen

Partizan Belgrade 2-5 Feyenoord

Vitesse Arnhem 0-1 Roma

PAOK 1-0 Gent

Bodo/Glimt 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

Leicester City 2-0 Rennes

Slavia Prague 4-1 LASK

Marseille 2-1 Basel

Europa League odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports