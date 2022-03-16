The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Round of 16 is here and there are some intriguing clashes across the two competitions.
West Ham United and Leicester City are the two remaining Premier League teams in these competitions, and both have been handed tricky encounters in the last 16.
The Hammers face six-time Europa League winners Sevilla in the last 16, and lost 1-0 away in Spain in the first leg but host the La Liga title chasers at the London Stadium in the second leg. As for Leicester City, they beat French side Rennes 2-0 in the first leg of their last 16 Europa Conference League tie and will be looking to finish off the job in France.
Elsewhere in the Europa League last 16 Barcelona face Galatasaray, while Glasgow Rangers face Red Star Belgrade, Atalanta meet Bayer Leverkusen plus Porto vs Lyon and Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be tasty games.
Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds and more.
How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League
Date: Knockout round – Mar. 9/10 and Mar. 17
How to watch: Paramount+
Europa League Round of 16 schedule
Second legs — March 17
Lyon vs Porto — 4pm ET
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis — 4pm ET
West Ham vs Sevilla — 4pm ET
Galatasaray vs Barcelona — 1:45pm ET
Red Star vs Rangers — 1:45pm ET
Monaco vs Braga — 1:45pm ET
Bayer Leverkusen vs Atalanta — 1:45pm ET
RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow — canceled
First legs — March 9/10
Porto 0-1 Lyon
Real Betis 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sevilla 1-0 West Ham
Barcelona 0-0 Galatasaray
Rangers 3-0 Red Star Belgrade
Braga 2-0 Monaco
Atalanta 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen
RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow — canceled
Europa Conference League Round of 16 schedule
Second legs — March 17
AZ vs Bodo/Glimt — 1:45pm ET
Rennes vs Leicester City — 1:45pm ET
Copenhagen vs PSV — 1:45pm ET
Basel vs Marseille — 1:45pm ET
Roma vs Vitesse — 4pm ET
LASK vs Slavia Prague — 4pm ET
Gent vs PAOK — 4pm ET
Feyenoord vs Partizan — 4pm ET
First legs — March 10
PSV Eindhoven 4-4 Copenhagen
Partizan Belgrade 2-5 Feyenoord
Vitesse Arnhem 0-1 Roma
PAOK 1-0 Gent
Bodo/Glimt 2-1 AZ Alkmaar
Leicester City 2-0 Rennes
Slavia Prague 4-1 LASK
Marseille 2-1 Basel
